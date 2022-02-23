2 ‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Whose Engagements Didn’t Air on Netflix Reveal If They’re Still Together

Not every couple who managed to get a ring on Love Is Blind ends up walking down the aisle –– even the ones who got a ring off-camera. According to Us Weekly, there were two couples who Netflix overlooked in its Season 2 coverage who got engaged in the pods. But, the question on fans’ minds is are they still together?

Caitlin McKee and Joey Miller reportedly found love in the unconventional relationship experiment, but their romance was short-lived. McKee shared earlier this month that while they chose to stay friendly, she and Joey are no longer together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Joey] and I had an amazing summer and fall with the opportunity to travel, meet each other’s families, and build a genuine relationship without the cameras and crew. Although we ultimately chose to go our separate ways recently, we are choosing to remain friends and he will always hold a special place in my heart,” she said on Instagram. “I will be forever grateful for this experience. I made genuine connections with friends that will be in my life forever, laughed harder than I have in years, cried more than I probably should have, but most importantly I learned a heck of a lot about myself and who I am and want to be as a person.”

McKee ended her post encouraging her followers to “take chances, love hard, and live your life without regrets!” Joey also addressed their breakup in a separate post, noting that his experience taught him much about himself. “This was a much more meaningful experience than many who watch perceive it to be,” he wrote. “100% focus dedicated to finding out who I am, what I need in a life partner, and what I can provide to a lifelong relationship. All day, every day, 10 days. For a guy who spends most of his time striving at work or chasing travel experiences, learning how to connect in this way was ultimately one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Kara Williams and Jason Beaumont were a second couple who also agreed to an engagement off-camera in the pods. However, Beaumont revealed earlier this week that they’re no longer together. “Kara, has been one of the most charismatic, loving, [and] supportive people I’ve ever met, she is hands down one of the strongest women I’ve ever been around. Getting to see her on the red carpet was without a doubt the best feeling I’ve ever had in my entire life, it’s gives me goosebumps just thinking about how beautiful she looked,” Jason wrote on Instagram. “This entire experience was such an emotional rollercoaster for both of us, but at the end of the day we always found a way to make each other laugh. Unfortunately, we have since parted ways, but that will never take away the feelings [and] love I had for her throughout this process.”