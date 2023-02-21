'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed at Netflix

We're heading back to the pods for Love Is Blind Season 4. The fourth season of Netflix's hit dating show premieres its first set of episodes on March 24, the streamer announced Tuesday, followed by three additional weeks of episodes through April 14. Seattle's singles will be looking for love and connection in the pods in the upcoming season, which just released its first teaser trailer.

As fans gush about their love for the show and its successful couples in the teaser, a tiny glimpse of the cast can be seen as viewers are promised they'll "fall in love like never before." One single says off-camera, "I set this bar crazy high. I just hope it lives up to what we're hoping it will." Others are shown walking down the corridor to the pods in hopes of finding love, and it's clear at least one connection is made, as an engagement ring is slipped on one contestant's finger.

Love Is Blind Season 4 details come shortly after the release of the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special for Season 3. While fans saw plenty of heartbreak in the third season of the dating show, Alexa Alfia Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux revealed they are still happily married and thinking about children, while Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed revealed they planned on moving in together soon after tying the knot in the Season 3 finale.

Another major takeaway from the special was Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada's brief reconciliation after Alagbada turned his fiancé down at the altar. The couple decided to give their relationship another go, even getting engaged for a second time on After the Altar, but it was later revealed that Ross learned of her fiancé's alleged cheating through a viral TikTok. "Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different because, you know, SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over," she told cameras. "I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved, like, that's the person that I saw and I loved every day too. So, to see everything that has happened since then is so hard because that was not the person that I thought that I was with."

Alagbada previously denied allegations of infidelity to Life & Style, saying that everything included in the TikTok happened between filming Love Is Blind and his reunion with Ross. "When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman," he said at the time. "The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don't realize that."

The first three seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.