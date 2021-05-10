Lizzo Posts Tearful TikTok About 'Sadness' and Feeling Alone: 'I Don't Want to Feel This Way Anymore'

✖

Lizzo recently got candid about her mental health. Over the weekend, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared an emotional video to TikTok showing herself in tears as she opened up about her feelings of loneliness and sadness, confessing to fans she felt "like a burden to everyone."

Filmed from her kitchen, the video found the musician stating, "you know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone, and annoying, and nobody cares about you?' she asked aloud before letting out a sigh." Lizzo questioned, "can we get rid of that part? It's like, 'Yo, I'm already sad.' You gotta add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it." Although she seemed composed at the start of the video, the Grammy winner grew visibly upset as she continued, stating, "I don't want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I'm not alone. That's what I want to feel, but I don't feel like that."

The emotional video prompted an outpouring of support from fans, who quickly took to Twitter to uplift the "Juice" singer and recount their own struggled with feelings of sadness. Reaching out to the rapper, one person confessed, "I have been where you are many times." While that person said they did not have "a magic word to take away your pain," they did offer Lizzo plenty of words of encouragement, writing, "You are loved. You are not alone. You are one of the most magical women I've ever come across. You are loved." Another person applauded Lizzo for speaking so candidly, tweeting that the musician "is teaching everybody. No matter how rich and popular you are, you still have to deal with inner demons. And they can bring you down, but you can’t let them take you out."

After receiving the overwhelming amount of support, the singer returned to the social media platform with a follow-up video thanking fans for their support and saying she was feeling "much better." The singer explained that she "had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life," admitting that "it gets dark." She said she was "definitely glad I reached out in any way I could and TikTok was one of those ways. To feel received and seen and heard really, really helped me. I'm not crying anymore." She also offered her own words of support, telling her fans who are struggling to "just know you're not alone." In a separate update, the singer said she treated herself to a little self-care, sharing that she "took a bath, talked to my therapist, talked to my medium, breathed, focused on gratitude."