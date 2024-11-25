Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2024

December is nearly here, and Disney+ is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. Just a week out from Thanksgiving, Disney+ on Thursday dropped the complete list of TV series, movies, and original joining its lineup in December 2024.

Along with a new installment to the Star Wars franchise with the Jude Law-starring live action series Skeleton Crew, December will also be marked by a few conclusions. Next month, the final batch of Bluey Minisodes will arrive, with Marvel’s What If…? also set to premiere its third seasons, reported to be its last. This batch of episodes will focus on Red Guardian, Shang-Chi, and Agatha Harkness.

Elsewhere on the list, Disney+ will get festive with holiday additions like Mickey and the Very Many Christmases, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode, Doctor Who: Joy to the World, and CMA Country Christmas.

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $9.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $15.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in December.

Dec. 2

Mickey and the Very Many Christmases

Dec. 3

Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Two Episode Premiere

Skeleton Crew tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure.

Dec. 4

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

CMA Country Christmas – Premiere

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 15th annual “CMA Country Christmas” will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from country music’s biggest stars.

Dec. 7

Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)

Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)

Dec. 9

Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

Bluey Minisodes is a collection of one- to three-minute shorts written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.

The Simpsons Funday Football – Live at 8 p.m. ET

ESPN, Disney, The Simpsons, and the National Football League will premiere The Simpsons Funday Football on Monday, December 9, an animated Monday Night Football game transformed in real-time into the iconic Simpsons world using Sony’s Beyond Sports Technology. Atoms Stadium in Springfield will host the fully immersive fan viewing experience featuring the Cincinnati Bengals at the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN’s Monday Night Football game that evening.

Dec. 10

Sugarcane

Dec. 11

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

Dream Productions – All Episodes Streaming

Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon faces a nightmare of her own: trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni, a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 3

Dec. 13

Elton John: Never Too Late – Premiere

Elton John looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, full-circle journey filled with never-before-seen footage. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts his struggles with adversity, abuse, and addiction, and how he overcame them to become the icon he is today.

Invisible – All Episodes Streaming

Based on the novel by Eloy Moreno, twelve-year-old Capi has suffered a terrible accident that has left him with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Neither the school, nor his friends, nor his family can explain what has happened. However, the psychologist who treats him is determined to delve into his story and discover the reasons that led him to this situation. Little by little, Capi begins to trust him and tells him that he has the power of invisibility, and that the terrible nightmares that haunt him every night are linked to the monsters and the dragon that haunt him.

Dec. 16

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)

Dec. 17

Blink

The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode Exclusive to Disney+

“O C’mon All Ye Faithful” – Premiere

In this Disney+ exclusive double-episode, the residents of Springfield search for Christmas cheer.

Dec. 18

SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 4

Dec. 20

Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)

Dec. 22

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Premiere (New Episodes Debuting Daily for Eight Days)

Marvel’s animated series “What If…?” returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

Dec. 23

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 2

Dec. 24

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 3

Dec. 25

Dunk The Halls – Animated Game Airs Live at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+

12:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

2:30 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

5:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

8:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

10:30 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – Premiere

Disney’s annual Christmas Day celebration returns beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST with its traditional parade, endearing stories, and magical celebrity performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World – Premiere

When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel — discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 5

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 4

Dec. 26

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 5

Dec. 27

John Williams in Tokyo

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 6

Dec. 28

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 7

Dec. 29

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 8

