‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Max Streaming Date Revealed

Tim Burton’s blockbuster sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice will haunt your home screen sooner than you think! Just two months after its theatrical release, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will make its streaming debut on Max next month. The hit film sees Burton back in the director’s chair and brings back Michael Keaton as “the ghost with the most,” alongside Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara’s Delia Deetz.

According to WarnerBros. Media, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will begin streaming exclusively on Max on Friday, Dec. 6, exactly two months out from its Sept. 6 theatrical release. The film will then debut on HBO linear on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:10 p.m. ET. An American Sign Language (ASL) version of the film will also be available to stream on Max in the U.S. and Europe, along with a Língua Brasileira de Sinais (LIBRAS) version in Brazil.

Hitting theaters 36 years after Burton’s cult classic, Beeltejuice Beetlejuice focuses on three generations of Deetz women – O’Hara’s Delia, Ryder’s Lydia, and Jenna Ortega’s Astrid Deetz – after Beetlejuice’s name is once again uttered three times.

Per the official logline: “After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Along with Keaton back as the titular character and Ryder and O’Hara reprising their roles from the original film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also stars Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Arthur Conti.

Just like its predecessor, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a massive success. The film not only holds a 76% critics rating and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it certified fresh, but it also grossed over $451 million worldwide and $294 million at the domestic box office, making it the second highest-grossing film of Burton’s career on the domestic front, per Deadline.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be available to stream on Max beginning Dec. 6. The film will have its television debut on HBO linear on Dec. 7.