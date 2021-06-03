Lisa Kudrow Recalls Sweet 'Friends' Reunion Moment You May Have Missed

✖

It was an emotional experience watching the Friends cast reunite during the highly-anticipated HBO Max special that debuted last week, but Lisa Kudrow thinks one of the sweetest moments between her co-stars is one that flew under the radar. The actress revealed to E! News Wednesday that she didn't notice Matt LeBlanc's tender gesture towards Courteney Cox until David Schwimmer pointed it out to her watching back.

"Well, Courteney comes in and burst into tears," Kudrow said, recalling the cast's reunion on set for the first time in nearly 17 years. "And I grab a napkin or a tissue — LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn’t want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic." Looking at the sweet moment play back, Kudrow commented, "That's who we were!"

Jennifer Aniston recently shared a similar story on Gayle King in the House, revealing that while Cox is not known for being particularly emotional, she couldn't hold back her tears during the reunion. "It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way," The Morning Show star said. "It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney, we got tears out of! And I don't even know — she's so, you know, not emotional." Aniston said it was mostly "excitement" that got everyone so wound up. "We romanticized it," she admitted.

Speaking of romance, Aniston and Schwimmer dropped a huge bomb on Friends fans during the reunion when they revealed they both had real feelings for each other off-camera while playing love interests Ross and Rachel throughout the show. "The first season, we— I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer admitted, to which Aniston replied, "It was reciprocated." Schwimmer continued, "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. So and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

"We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," Aniston said from her perspective. "I remember saying one time to David, 'It's gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television,'" she added. "Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

Despite not ever crossing the friendship line in real life, the two admitted they definitely stayed close. "I thought back on the first year or two, you know, when we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments when we would cuddle on the couch," Schwimmer recalled, as Aniston responded, "We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch."