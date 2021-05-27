'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Admit to Off-Screen Chemistry, Crushes

✖

The Friends reunion is now streaming on HBO Max, and fans love what Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had to say about each other. During the show, host James Corden wanted to know if there were any off-screen romances between the cast members. They denied any hookups, but Aniston and Schwimmer, who were a couple on-screen, admitted they had a crush on each other.

"The first season, we- I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said, to which Aniston replies, "It was reciprocated." Schwimmer goes on to say: "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. So and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in the series, had a funny reply to Schwimmer's answer, saying "Bull—" while fake coughing. The relationship between Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) was something fans loved, and it was also something Schwimmer and Aniston enjoyed portraying.

"We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," Aniston said as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "I remember saying one time to David, 'It's gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television,'" she adds. "Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop." Despite not being an off-screen couple, Schwimmer and Aniston admitted there were times where they would get very close to each other.

"I thought back on the first year or two, you know, when we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments when we would cuddle on the couch," Schwimmer said, as Aniston revealed, "We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch."

Friends: The Reunion looks back at the show Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994-2004. The series, which lasted for 10 seasons, was a major hit as it was nominated for 62 Emmy Awards and is on multiple lists of being one of the best TV shows of all time. Filming of the reunion special was delayed multiple times last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several guest stars appeared on the reunion special along with the original cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck and Cindy Crawford.