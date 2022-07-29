'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers': What to Know About Hulu Docuseries

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the more popular sports teams in the world, which has led to different stories being told about them. Earlier this year, HBO released a new series about the Lakers called, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Now, Hulu is getting in the mix with its docuseries about the Lakers called Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.

The new docuseries will be 10 episodes long and will be streaming on Hulu on Aug. 15. According to the official synopsis, Legacy, will take a look at the Lakers when Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the team in 1979. Under his watch, the Lakers became the team of the 1980s, winning five NBA titles during the decade. But along with winning, the Lakers provided a unique in-game experience for fans by introducing the Laker Girls, having a live band and opening an exclusive private club.

"Over the last 40 years, the team captured 11 titles and retired the jerseys of some of the NBA's most legendary players," the synopsis states. "Today, Dr. Buss's empire is now worth more than $5 billion. But all of that success did not come easy. Along with notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses, and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles, the Lakers have also weathered intense drama off the court – within Dr. Buss's own family. Running the franchise as a 'mom and pop' operation, Dr. Buss gave his children front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, inherit his kingdom."

Legacy is directed by Antonie Fuqua who is also an executive producer. And there will be interviews from Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Rob Lowe and LeBron James among others. The docuseries was first announced in May 2021.

"When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities. But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles," Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss said at the time. "I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world -- and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I've admired for years."