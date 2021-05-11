Los Angeles Lakers Docuseries in the Works

✖

The Los Angeles Lakers will be featured in a brand new docuseries. This week, Hulu announced the untitled project that will take a look at the last four decades of the Lakers will debut in 2022. The nine-part docuseries will be produced by Emmy-winning director Antoine Fuqua and Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss.

The docuseries will feature interviews from more than 35 people within the organization, including the Buss family; legendary coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson; and NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and team captain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, along with other former and current players, according to Deadline. There will also be interviews from high-profile fans and footage of never-before-seen interviews with Lakers late owner Jerry Buss.

When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities,” Jeanie Buss said. “But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world — and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I’ve admired for years.”

This is the second Lakers-focused project that is in the works. HBO has ordered a Lakers scripted drama series about the franchise. It will be based on the Book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s written by Jeff Pearlman.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are one of sports’ most illustrious franchises, Belisa Balaban, Hulu's VP Original Documentaries said. "There is a history of epic highs and tragic lows, and generations of legendary players and teams who have made a profound impact, not just on the sports world, but on the culture. We are honored to join Jeanie, Antoine and the whole creative team to bring Hulu viewers the very real inside look at the remarkable story of the rise and fall, and rise again of the Lakers."