Leatherface Is Back in First Look at New ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Horror fans have been given a nice little early holiday gift in the form of a Leatherface image from the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie that is being released in 2022. The sneak peek was shared by Entertainment Weekly and features the chainsaw-wielding horror icon standing in a dimly-lit alley in the rain. Only his silhouette is seen, but it’s quite noticeable that Leatherface, real name Thomas Hewitt, is still clinging to his flesh-ripping, bone-sawing weapon of choice.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a direct sequel to the original 1974 film, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which was written and directed by Tobe Hooper. While much of the plot is being kept quiet, we do know that the film will follow a group of modern-day friends who wind up in a small Texas town that they don’t know is the home of Leatherface. Young actors Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Nell Hudson, and Jacob Latimore star as the friends, with actor Mark Burnham portraying the legendary skin-mask-wearing butcher.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/getFANDOM/status/1466833117671424003?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The new film is written by Chris Devlin and directed by David Blue Garcia, with filmmaker Fede Álvarez (Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead 2013) serving as a producer. “It felt familiar somehow because it took us back to when I did Evil Dead,” Álvarez told EW. “Me and Rodo [Sayagues, writing partner] really wanted to make sure we don’t disappoint the fans, and we are [among them]. So it’s pretty hardcore. But at the same time it has the simplicity of that first film. We wanted to come up with a very simple premise [with] a powerful domino effect. Everything is set up in the right place – all you have to do is push the first domino and everything will happen effortlessly.”

In a previous interview with Discussing Film, Álvarez spoke about how “pretty insane and crazy” the new film is, while also speaking about his recent streaming series Calls, and Don’t Breathe 2, which was released earlier this year. “I think we’re all craving for that horror experience again in a theater, to be surrounded with people and get the best. So I think that these two movies, hopefully, will be my contribution this year for the world of horror fans,” he said, implying at the time that he thought Texas Chainsaw Massacre would be released in 2021. “Just to go bananas in the theater watching them, because both of them are pretty insane and crazy.” Fans can finally see the new movie when it debuts Feb. 18 on Netflix.