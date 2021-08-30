New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Movie Lands at Netflix

✖

The brand new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie has finally found its home, landing at Netflix for a possible fall release. On Monday, the streamer announced it had acquired the film, which was produced by Legendary Pictures. According to Netflix, the film is a "new chapter" in the classic horror series, and "is set in the present day."

Not a ton of details have been revealed about the new Texas Chainsaw film, but it has been reported to be a direct sequel to the original 1974 film, featuring an aging Leatherface played by actor Mark Burnham. Additionally, Mandy actress Olwen Fouéré has been cast to play Sally Hardesty, the only survivor of Leatherface's blood-soaked attack in the original movie. The film was written by Chris Devlin and directed by David Blue Garcia, who stepped in after initial directors Andy & Ryan Tohill exited the film after one week into shooting, citing creative differences.

Leatherface is coming to Netflix. @ElsieKFisher, Sarah Yarkin, @jacoblatimore and @MoeDunford will star in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a new chapter in the iconic horror franchise that is set in the present day and returns to the roots of Tobe Hooper’s horror classic — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2021

Filmmaker Fede Álvarez (the Evil Dead remake, Don't Breathe) is a producer on the movie and previously spoke with Discussing Film about how "pretty insane and crazy it is. While talking to the outlet about his recent streaming series Calls, Álvarez eventually commented on some other upcoming projects he has on the horizon. The two most immediate being the Texas Chainsaw movie and Don't Breathe 2, which he wrote.

"Don’t Breathe 2 and also this year Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be coming out, which is also fantastic. Both movies… I think we’re all craving for that horror experience again in a theater, to be surrounded with people and get the best. So I think that these two movies, hopefully, will be my contribution this year for the world of horror fans," he said, implying that as far as he knows fans will get a chance to see both films before the year is over. "Just to go bananas in the theater watching them, because both of them are pretty insane and crazy."

Álvarez added, "They’re pretty out there when it comes to horror movies. So fans will get a lot this year with those films. Hopefully, by the time they come out, the world would have gone back to normal and we’ll get together in a theater and go crazy." Notably, Don't Breathe 2 was released in theaters this month. At this time, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film does not have an announced released date, but is expected to premiere this year.