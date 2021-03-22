'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Sequel: 'Insane and Crazy' New Movie Set for 2021 Release

✖

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel is currently set for a 2021 release, and according to producer Fede Álvarez, it's "pretty insane and crazy." Álvarez sat down with Discussing Film to talk about his new streaming series Calls, but, eventually, the conversation turned to some other upcoming projects that Álvarez has on the horizon. The two most immediate being the Texas Chainsaw movie and Don't Breathe 2, which he wrote.

"Don’t Breathe 2 and also this year Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be coming out, which is also fantastic. Both movies… I think we’re all craving for that horror experience again in a theater, to be surrounded with people and get the best. So I think that these two movies, hopefully, will be my contribution this year for the world of horror fans," he said, implying that as far as he knows fans will get a chance to see both films before the year is over. "Just to go bananas in the theater watching them, because both of them are pretty insane and crazy."

Álvarez added, "They’re pretty out there when it comes to horror movies. So fans will get a lot this year with those films. Hopefully, by the time they come out, the world would have gone back to normal and we’ll get together in a theater and go crazy." At this time, the new film does not have an announced released date — or official title — but is expected to premiere this year.

Not a tone of details have been revealed about the new Texas Chainsaw film, but we do know that it is a direct sequel to the original 1974 film, and will feature an aging Leatherface played by actor Mark Burnham. Additionally, Mandy actress Olwen Fouéré has been cast to play Sally Hardesty, the only survivor of Leatherface's blood-soaked attack in the original movie. The film was written by Chris Devlin and directed by David Blue Garcia, who stepped in after initial directors Andy & Ryan Tohill exited the film after one week into shooting, citing creative differences.

In addition to Burnham and Fouéré, the film features an extensive cast with some incredible stars. Among them are Golden Globe award nominee Elsie Fisher (Castle Rock, Eighth Grade), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Moe Dunford (Vikings), Alice Krige (Gretel & Hansel), and Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner). Additionally, Nell Hudson (Outlander), Jessica Allain (Archenemy), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Captain America: The First Avenger), and Jolyon Coy (Beauty and the Beast) will all appear as well.