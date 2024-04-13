'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Facing NBC Cancellation, But Peacock Could Save It

As Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to wait on a renewal decision from NBC, new reports suggest that the series might be moving to Peacock instead. Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU recently snagged renewals for the 2024-25 season, leaving Organized Crime in the wind. It also doesn't help that fellow Dick Wolf NBC franchise One Chicago was renewed in full, as well as Wolf's CBS franchise FBI.

According to Deadline, as fans desperately try to save the latest Law & Order spinoff, it's not a guarantee that things will go their way. However, if NBC doesn't renew Organized Crime, there's a possibility it could go to NBCUniversal streamer Peacock, where all four seasons are currently streaming. Sources say that there are "ongoing conversations" about taking Season 5 of Organized Crime to Peacock. It wouldn't be the first time a Law & Order series switched from NBC to a different platform. After airing for six seasons on NBC, Law & Order: Criminal Intent aired its final four seasons on USA Network.

As of now, nothing is set in stone with Organized Crime's future. There have been numerous shows that have gone from network to streaming that have worked out pretty well, such as SEAL Team moving from CBS to Paramount+. If it does happen, crossovers may be a bit tricky, at least on the Organized Crime side. Organized Crime airing on Peacock wouldn't be the worst thing to happen and would surely be a lot better than a cancellation. This would give the series the chance to maybe go darker than it has been, and have longer episodes, which would really be an advantage when it comes to the intense and tough cases.

Hopefully there's an update on Law & Order: Organized Crime very soon. It wouldn't be bad if the series moved to Peacock, which would be a lot better than a cancellation. While it would be nice if it stayed on NBC, there's no telling which way the network is going. NBC is continuing to make decisions about the 2024-25 season, so it shouldn't be long until Organized Crime's fate is revealed. In the meantime, all four seasons are streaming on Peacock, with new episodes airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans may want to get used to watching the series on streaming, just in case. You never know what could happen.