'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5 Not a Sure Thing

While Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have been renewed for next season, Organized Crime is still waiting for news. Deadline reports that the future of the newest Law & Order spinoff is still being discussed at the network. The series has had some troubles since it began, going through numerous showrunners within the first four seasons. Most recently, the series tapped Ozark's John Shiban to serve as showrunner for Season 4.

In addition, it is the lowest rated out of all of Dick Wolf's shows on NBC, within both the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises. NBC also renewed all three shows in the Chicago franchise. It's unclear when the network could make a decision on Organized Crime, but fans might want to prepare themselves just in case.

Despite the behind-the-scenes shake ups, Organized Crime is still keeping fans entertained. The series is continuing to do crossovers with SVU, no matter how big or small. Right now, it's unclear when the next one will be. However, SVU fans did get greeted by a familiar face on OC when Dann Florek's beloved Donald Cragen showed up in Season 4, Episode 7 to tell Bell that an investigator may have some beef with his former colleague.

As for the other shows in the franchise, Law & Order is staying strong with a Season 24 renewal on the heels of Sam Waterston's exit, while Law & Order: SVU is moving on to Season 26. It's hard to tell which way NBC is leaning for Law & Order: Organized Crime. The numerous showrunners and low ratings does not help, but fans are clearly still watching and it's a great way to continue to keep the franchise connected and expanded. Hopefully more news is announced soon.

Since NBC is beginning to make decisions on next season, it shouldn't be long before Organized Crime's future is revealed. The network recently canceled Dick Wolf's LA Fire and Rescue and Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge and gave early renewals to freshman dramas Found and The Irrational. It's also possible that since Season 4 is only halfway done, NBC could be waiting a little bit longer to see how it does in ratings and to think things over a bit more. Fingers crossed that fans will continue to see more of Elliot Stabler and co., for now, new episodes are airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.