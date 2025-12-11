‘Landman’ Sets Paramount+ Record

Landman Season 2 only recently premiered, and it’s already breaking records.

Paramount+ revealed that the Season 2 premiere of the Neo-Western drama brought in a record-breaking 9.2 million global streaming views in the first two days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This makes the episode the most-watched premiere in Paramount+ history, and it outpaced Season 1 by +262%. Not only that, but Landman is also the first title on Paramount+ to surpass 1 billion minutes streamed, so it’s no surprise that the series has already been renewed for Season 3. Season 2, which premiered on Nov. 16, is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% approval rating.

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris in Landman episode 2, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Sam Elliott. Additional cast includes Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Sheridan and Wallace serve as executive producers alongside David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

Andy Garcia as Gallino and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

In Season 2 of Landman, “As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.” New episodes drop on Sundays on Paramount+.

It can be expected that as the season continues, Landman will only continue to break even more records. With the star power, Sheridan behind it, and the storylines, it only makes sense that Landman is doing so well. While it’s hard to predict the show’s future beyond Season 3, there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. Season 2 is set to run through Jan. 18, so fans still have a lot more to look forward to, and there’s no telling what will happen. Be sure to stream Landman on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Sundays.