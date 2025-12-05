Paramount+ Makes Decision on ‘Landman’ Season 3

Get ready for more Landman.

Deadline reports that Paramount+ has renewed Taylor Sheridan’s oil drama series for Season 3.

Based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown, Landman is set within the world of oilfields in West Texas and tells a story of “roughnecks and wildcats billionaires” who are “fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.” News of the renewal comes less than a month after Season 2 premiered, but it’s not a surprise. The streamer revealed that Season 2’s premiere episode brought in over 9.2 million views in the first two days, up +262% from the first season, making it the most-watched premiere for any original series for Paramount+.

Andy Garcia as Gallino and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

In Season 2 of Landman, “As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’ breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller, and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.”

Co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Sam Elliott. Additional cast includes Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris in Landman episode 2, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. Landman is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

Additional information on Landman Season 3 has not been revealed, but Season 2 will be airing new episodes on Sundays through Jan. 18. If Landman continues its pattern for Season 3, it’s possible fans will be getting it in November 2026, since Seasons 1 and 2 only premiered a year apart in November. It’s far too early to predict that, but there will be plenty to look forward to. More information on Season 3 of Landman should be revealed in the coming months, but for now, fans can watch new episodes of Season 2 dropping on Sundays on Paramount+. Season 1 is also streaming on the platform.