‘Landman’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Landman is coming back for Season 2 sooner than fans expected.

Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ series starring Billy Bob Thornton returns for a second season on Sunday, Nov. 16 — less than a year after its Season 1 finale, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Landman is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs,” according to the official logline. “The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Starring Thornton, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Season 1, Landman returns with the new addition of Sam Elliott. Returning from the first season are Demi Moore, Andy Garcia and Ali Larter. Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore also star.

Season 1 of Landman set streaming records at Paramount+, bringing in 35 million streaming viewers worldwide to become the streamer’s most-watched original series.

Landman is one of Sheridan’s eight shows for Paramount+. The Yellowstone co-creator is also behind the streamer’s 1883, 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and its upcoming Samuel L. Jackson-led spinoff, NOLA King.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 10 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. (Photo credit: Lauren ìLoî Smith/Paramount+.)

Sheridan approached Thornton to lead Landman after casting him in a cameo role on 1883, telling the actor, “Listen, I’m writing this show called Landman. You’re the landman. I’m going to write it in your voice,” as per an interview with Deadline.

The Oscar-winning actor said he was “interested” in exploring the world of the oil industry from the inside.

“It was still a couple of years before we did the show because Taylor started writing it, and it interested me because you don’t really see the oil industry from the inside and you don’t see the people out there in the fields in movies very often,” Thornton said, adding, “But then the strikes happened so Taylor had to lay off for a while. But the ones he sent me, it’s like, wow, he did kind of get my voice. If I were a landman, it’d be kind of like that.”