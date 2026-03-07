Lana Condor to Reprise ‘To All the Boys’ Role for ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3

A To All the Boys favorite is finally making a comeback.

Lana Condor is set to reprise her role as Lara Jean Song-Covey in the upcoming third season of XO, Kitty, premiering on Thursday, April 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix made the announcement in a fun video posted to social media featuring Condor, Anna Cathcart, and Sang Heon Lee. Condor led the To All the Boys trilogy, based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name, from 2018 to 2021. This will be her first time appearing on the spinoff series, starring her on-screen little sister, Cathcart, as Kitty Song-Covey. Previous To All the Boys stars to appear on XO, Kitty include Condor’s leading man, Noah Centineo, as well as John Corbett, Janel Parrish, and Sarayu Blue.

In the eight-episode third season, “Kitty Song Covey returns for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future. And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time. But when surprise revelations throw her plans and relationships off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

Along with Cathcart and Heon Lee, XO, Kitty stars Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Sule Thelwell, Hojo Shin, with Peter Thurnwald, Joshua Lee, Sasha Bhasin, Michael K. Lee, Philippe Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, Han Bi Ryu, Sunny Oh, Soy Kim, and Christine Heesun Hwang.

Masha Weisberg

Aside from To All the Boys, Condor is known for roles in Worth the Wait, Valiant One, Abbott Elementary, Evergreen, Boo, Bitch, Moonshot, BoJack Horseman, Summer Night, Alita: Battle Angel, Deadly Class, High School Lover, Patriots Day, and X-Men Apocalypse. She can most recently be seen in an episode of CBS’ Elsbeth and will next appear in the long-awaited Coyote vs. Acme and the action thriller Pretty Lethal alongside Uma Thurman, Maddie Ziegler, and Iris Apatow, releasing on Prime Video on March 25.

As of now, what will bring Lara Jean to Korea has not been revealed, but more details should be announced soon, including the exact number of episodes Condor is expected to appear in. All three To All the Boys films are streaming on Netflix, along with the first two seasons of XO, Kitty. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, April 2.