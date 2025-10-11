‘Elsbeth’ Adds Lana Condor to Guest Star Lineup for Season 3

Lana Condor is hopping on the Elsbeth train.

Variety reports that the To All the Boys star will be guest starring in the upcoming third season of the CBS series.

Condor will play Peyton, the much younger girlfriend of a basketball coach. She uses her influence to “act as a de facto assistant coach, despite the fact that the team and its fans would prefer she remain on the sidelines. When the school’s athletic director winds up dead after a heated confrontation with Peyton, the campus gleefully blames the most hated woman in college basketball.”

TO ALL THE BOYS IVE LOVED BEFORE 3. Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey, In TO ALL THE BOYS IVE LOVED BEFORE 3. Cr. Katie Yu / Netflix © 2020

While Elsbeth Season 3 doesn’t premiere until Sunday, the series is already bringing the star power. Other guest stars include Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Lindsay Mendez, David Cross, Annaleigh Ashford, Andy Richter, Julia Fox, William Jackson Harper, and Sarah Steele, among many others. Stephen Moyer, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Alan Ruck, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mary-Louise Parker, and Alyssa Milano are some of the many who have previously guest starred.

Lana Condor is best known for her role as Lara Jean Song-Covey in the To All the Boys Netflix trilogy based on the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before books by Jenny Han. She is also known for her roles as Saya Kuroki in Deadly Class and Koyomi in Alita: Battle Angel. Condor can most recently be seen in the action thriller Valiant One with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Additional credits include Abbott Elementary, Boo, Bitch, BoJack Horseman, the English dub of Rilakkuma and Kaoru, High School Lover, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and Patriots Day.

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Elsbeth is a spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, premiering in 2024. The series stars Carrie Preston as the titular Elsbeth Tascioni, a former Chicago attorney working with the NYPD. As of now, it’s unknown when Condor’s episode will air, but more details are likely to be released in the coming weeks. For now, fans will have to look forward to the Season 3 premiere this Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and guest starring Colbert, Sedaris, Richter, and Mendez.

After Sunday’s premiere, new episodes will air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET starting Oct. 16, meaning fans will be getting a double dose of Elsbeth next week. The first two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.