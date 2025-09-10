John Cena Speaks out After ‘Looney Tunes’ Movie Gets Saved From Being Scrapped

John Cena is opening up about the new Looney Tunes movie making a comeback.

Warner Bros. Discovery initially shelved Coyote vs. Acme in 2023 to use as a tax write-off.

However, earlier this year, it was reported that the live-action comedy could still be released after Ketchup Entertainment secured the distribution rights. Cena, who stars in the film alongside Will Forte, Lana Condor, P.J. Byrne, Tone Bell, Martha Kelly, and Eric Bauza, spoke to ScreenRant about the news and his disappointment about the initial shelving.

“Rewarding, certainly for everybody a part of the project,” the WWE star said. “Anytime you put your heart and soul into something and it gets shelved, it is tough. Again, it ain’t my sandbox, so I completely understand those decisions, but the fact that companies could talk together and the movie could get shown. We do what we do to try to entertain, and I know the audiences that were able to see Coyote vs. Acme were entertained. So hopefully that audience grows larger… I just saw it for the first time very recently. It’s a bunch of fun and man, I’m glad it’s out of the dusty box.”

Directed by Dave Green with a screenplay by Samy Burch and story by James Gunn, Jeremy Slater, and Burch, Coyote vs. Acme is based on the 1990 The New Yorker magazine article of the same name by Ian Frazier, which has elements from Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies. The film follows Wile E. Coyote as he sues the Acme Corporation for repeatedly selling him allegedly faulty products.

As of now, a release date has not been given, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. At the very least, fans will more than likely be getting Coyote vs. Acme in the near future, and knowing that it’s coming is a lot better than hoping that it’s released. It’s been two years since WBD first shelved the film, meaning that it’s never too late for it to get saved.

Coyote vs. Acme is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, and Two Monkeys, A Goat and Another, Dead, Monkey. Gunn and Chris DeFaria serve as producers on the film. Along with Coyote vs. Acme, Ketchup Entertainment acquired the rights to The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, which was released earlier this year.