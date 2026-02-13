Netflix Reveals Premiere Date and First Look for ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3

It’s almost time to head back to KISS.

Netflix has announced that Season 3 of XO, Kitty will premiere on April 2.

Per Netflix, in the third season of the To All the Boys spinoff, “Kitty (Anna Cathcart) returns for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future. And, she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). For real this time. But when surprise revelations derail her plans and relationships, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

XO, Kitty. (L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon in episode 302 of XO, Kitty. Cr. Youngsol Park/Netflix © 2026

The streamer has also released a first look at the new season, featuring Kitty, Min Ho, and all their friends. Along with Cathcart and Lee, the cast also consists of Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Hojo Shin, Peter Thurnwald, Joshua Lee, Sasha Bhasin, Michael K. Lee, Philippe Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, Han Bi Ryu, and Sunny Oh. New cast members include Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim, and Christine Hwang, along with Hojo Shin, who has been upped to series regular.

XO, Kitty was renewed for Season 3 in February 2025, less than a month after Season 2 premiered. As of now, it’s unknown if anyone from the To All the Boys movies will return, but Noah Centineo and Janel Parrish both cameoed last season, so it’s possible more appearances will be on the way for Season 3. Nothing has been confirmed, though, but you never know.

XO, Kitty. (L to R) Gia Kim as Yuri Han, Minyeong Choi as Dae Heon Kim, Joshua Hyunho Lee as Jin, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Sunny Oh as Mihee, Anthony Keyvan as Quincy ‘Q’ Shabazian, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon in episode 301 of XO, Kitty. Cr. Youngsol Park/Netflix © 2026

As previously mentioned, XO, Kitty is a spinoff series of Netflix’s popular To All the Boys trilogy, based on the books by Jenny Han, who also created the show. XO, Kitty follows Cathcart’s Kitty Song-Covey, the younger sister of Lana Condor’s Lara Jean, who goes to school at the Korean Independent School of Seoul to not only discover more about her late mother but to go on her own journey to find true love.

The first two seasons of XO, Kitty, as well as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, are streaming on Netflix. Season 3 of XO, Kitty will premiere on Thursday, April 2.