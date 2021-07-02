Kevin Costner Marks Special 'Yellowstone' Milestone

✖

Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner is celebrating a major milestone. The actor, who stars in the lead role of John Dutton on the popular Paramount Network series, took to social media on Wednesday to mark the one-year release anniversary of Kevin Costner & Modern West's fifth studio album, Tales From Yellowstone, which was inspired by the show on which the actor stars.

Sharing a cover of the album, which very much invokes those rustic Yellowstone vibes, alongside images from live performances, Costner said that he "can't believe" the album "has been out an entire year." Reflecting on the album, the actor noted that "this project was really special to me and the band—a chance to get into the mind of John Dutton, my character on [Yellowstone], and express his emotions musically." Costner went on to tease some upcoming exciting news, writing that he and his bandmates are "incredibly excited for a chance to play this album live for you guys. Stay tuned for news on tour dates coming soon!"

Kevin Costner & Modern West is the actor's country rock band. It is founded and fronted by Costner, who began a worldwide tour with the band in October 2007. In total, they have released five albums – Untold Truths, Turn It On, From Where I Stand, Famous for Killing Each Other: Music from and Inspired By Hatfields & McCoys, and Tales From Yellowstone. The latter of those albums is directly inspired by the characters and stories of the Paramount Network show.

The album boasts a total of 16 tracks. Shortly after the album's release last year, Costner revealed the meaning behind one of those tracks. In a July 17, 2020 tweet, the actor he song "Heavy Like The Rain" gives listeners "a look into how John Dutton must feel when he pours himself that glass of whiskey at night." In that song, he sings, "I'm so tired, trying to find a way. But trouble keeps falling, heavy like the rain."

Premiering in June 2018, Yellowstone stars Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The ranch is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. The series has consistently ranked among the best on cable TV. Yellowstone has been renewed for Season 4, which is set to premiere sometime this fall.