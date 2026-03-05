Katey Sagal Reveals Bold White Hair Look for New Netflix Role

Katey Sagal is showing off her bold new look for her latest role.

The actress is set to appear in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s One Piece, premiering on March 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sagal took to her Instagram over the weekend to share some photos from her appearance, sporting a white hairdo and looking pretty good. “Almost here and beyond excited to have y’all tune in to watch this magnificent show I got to be a part of,” Sagal wrote. “Along with the awesome Straw Hats here comes Dr Kureha and Tony Tony Chopper!”

It was announced in August 2024 that The Conners star landed a role on One Piece. As she said, she is playing Dr. Kureha, a highly-skilled doctor from Drum Island who is Tony Tony Chopper’s mentor and adoptive mother. She is often called a “witch” and is a powerful and knowledgeable physician. According to Deadline, Jamie Lee Curtis was circling the role, but due to scheduling conflicts, she was unable to take it. The part reportedly required a substantial time commitment, as filming took place over several months in South Africa.

In Season 2 of Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, One Piece unleashes “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

(Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Adapted from the 1997 manga series by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar. The series premiered in August 2023 and was renewed for Season 2 only two weeks after its launch. Luckily, Netflix has already renewed One Piece for Season 3, so even though the wait for Season 2 has been a long one, it’s possible that fans won’t be waiting nearly as long for the third season.

Season 2 of One Piece, subtitled Into the Grand Line, premieres on Tuesday. After the over two-year wait, fans won’t have to wait much longer, and from the looks of Sagal’s photos, there is going to be a lot going on. Season 1 of One Piece is streaming now.