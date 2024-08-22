Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved manga One Piece has secured veteran actress Katey Sagal for a pivotal role in its highly anticipated second season. The Emmy-nominated star, acclaimed for her performances in Futurama and Married with Children, is set to embody the enigmatic Dr. Kureha, a character whose introduction has been eagerly awaited by fans of the series.

The streaming giant's decision to cast Sagal comes after months of speculation. Initially, Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis had expressed interest in the role, but scheduling conflicts prevented her participation, reports Deadline. The part reportedly requires a substantial time commitment, with filming taking place over several months in South Africa.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, executive producers of One Piece, had previously hinted at securing "an amazing person" for the role of Dr. Kureha. The revelation of Sagal as their choice has been met with enthusiasm, and many have praised the casting as inspired and unexpected.

Dr. Kureha, a crucial ally to the show's protagonists, the Straw Hat Pirates, serves as the chief physician on Drum Island and leads the prestigious medical group known as Isshi-100. Sagal's portrayal of this key character is expected to add further depth to the series' expanding narrative.

Joining Sagal in the cast is Mark Harelik, slated to portray Dr. Hiriluk, a former thief turned physician on Drum Island. The similarity between Harelik's surname and his character's name has been noted as an interesting coincidence by fans and producers.

Sagal took to Instagram to share her excitement about the role, stating, "I am thrilled to be apart of this show! And finally being able to speak about it. Been sitting on this for months as it was a @onepiecenetflix secret. Thank you to all the One Piece fans, your enthusiasm and support has been overwhelming. On my way to Capetown! I wont let you down!"

The second season of One Piece is currently in production in Cape Town, South Africa, with approximately two months of filming already completed. The new season will see the return of the main cast, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

In addition to Sagal and Harelik, the upcoming season boasts an impressive roster of new talent. Notable additions include Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, and Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, among others.

One Piece follows the extraordinary adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his eclectic crew of pirates as they traverse exotic islands and vast oceans in pursuit of the legendary treasure known as "One Piece," with the ultimate goal of crowning Luffy as the new Pirate King.

The series is a collaborative effort between Netflix, Shueisha, and Tomorrow Studios. Per Deadline, executive producers for the second season include showrunners Matt Owens and Joe Tracz, original manga creator Eiichiro Oda, Adelstein, Clements, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, and Steve Maeda.