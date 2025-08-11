Netflix Renews Popular Show for Season 3 Months Before Season 2 Even Airs

Get ready to set sail with a third season of One Piece.

The live-action pirate series, based on Japan’s best-selling manga by Eiichiro Oda, has earned an early Season 3 renewal at the streamer long before Season 2’s 2026 premiere.

Netflix announced the Season 3 renewal over the weekend during the annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo, confirming a third season while sharing a first look at the upcoming second season.

Production on Season 3 will kick off in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year, as per the streamer, with co-executive producer Ian Stokes set to join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner. Stokes will be taking over for Matt Owens, who exited in March after acting as executive producer and co-showrunner on both of the previous seasons.

Netflix’s One Piece brings the legendary manga to life, following young pirate Monkey D. Luffy, who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates by finding infamous pirate Gold Roger’s (Michael Dorman) mysterious treasure, the One Piece. Joining Luffy on his adventures are the other members of his Straw Hats crew — swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), cartographer Nami (Emily Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Jacob Romero), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar).

Following One Piece‘s Season 1 debut in 2023, the series quickly reached No. 1 in more than 75 countries and made history as the first English-language series from Netflix to debut at the top of the charts in Japan. Two years later, One Piece is still one of Netflix’s most downloaded shows ever.

Season 2 promises to “unleash fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet,” as per Netflix. “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”