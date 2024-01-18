Kate Hudson Details Emotional Phone Call With Estranged Sister

Kate Hudson is working to repair her relationship with her siblings. The 44-year-old actress opened up about her recent efforts to reconnect during Monday's episode of her podcast with her brother Oliver Hudson, Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, revealing that a recent phone call with one of her sisters was quite the tearjerker.

Kate, who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and actor Bill Hudson, has been open about the dynamics of growing up in a blended family with her brother Oliver, stepbrother Boston Russell and half-brother Wyatt Russell after the end of of Hawn's marriage to her estranged father in 1982. Bill is also father to three other children: Lalania, Zach, and Emily Hudson. In Monday's podcast, Kate said last year was a transformative time for her when it comes to her familial connections.

"I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings.' I don't care what the history is with our parents, but – and especially me who has no sisters and I do," she told guests Joel and Benji Madden. "I have two sisters that I don't speak to for no other reason than our family is separated."

Kate went on to share that she recently spoke with one of her sisters on the phone amid her push for reconciliation. "My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again," she revealed. "And honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was so great." She continued, "[My sister] even said it. We start now. We start now."

Kate is mother to three kids of her own – son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. In January 2021, she revealed on her podcast that she had begun thinking about her estranged father and his three kids. "You know what I've been thinking about lately? Dad," she told Oliver at the time. "I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother – brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with." The Fabletics mogul continued, "We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations – and we're sitting here like we have the best family, we're so great and yet we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings."