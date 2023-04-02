Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and Kate Hudson's Marriage: What to Remember

Kate Hudson's had many famous romances, but her only marriage was a 7-year union with Black Crowes musician Chris Robinson. According to the Almost Famous star, Robinson taught her the true meaning of love. She spoke about her relationship that ended in 2007, saying, "we worshipped each other." In a February interview with The World's First Podcast, the actress said her marriage to the musician was not "impulsive," and she was "madly in love" at the time. "I went to New York and I met Chris, and [when] I came home, I was like, 'Oh, I'm marrying this guy,'" Hudson, 43, recalled. "I was just like, 'You know what? I'm going to dive right into this.'" The Glass Onion star said she chose not to second guess her decision to tie the knot in 2000 because she was too "in love" to delay. "I just jump in the deep end of everything I do," she said. "I just didn't think twice."

How did Kate Hudson meet her ex-husband?

Hudson and Robinson began dating in May 2000, after meeting at a party in New York City. Hudson was 21 years old at the time, and Robinson was 34 years old. After a week, Robinson gave Hudson a diamond ring meant to symbolize his commitment to their relationship, even though it was not an engagement ring, according to E! News. On Dec. 31, 2000, seven months after the first meeting, the two married in Colorado. Hudson's estranged father, Bill Hudson, was absent.

Hudson took time off from acting to prioritize her marriage to Robinson

After winning the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe in 2000, Hudson took a year off of work to enjoy her first year as a wife at the suggestion of her mother, Goldie Hawn. During a 2003 interview with the Independent, she said divorce wasn't an option. "For us, we will never think of not being with each other. I'm done. I am happy. I can't wait to grow old. I can't wait to retire." The same year, she spoke to People in 2003 about how much she loved being a wife. She said: "I learned how much I love providing for my husband—something I will always cherish, even when I'm working. I love being able to be a wife, make dinners and invite friends over and be able to make it all nice for him. It's a nice thing for a man to feel that, and for me to feel that I can give that." Unlike Hudson, Robinson seldom publicly discussed their relationship.

There were times in Hudson and Robinson's marriage when things were 'passionate' and 'volatile.'

Hudson admitted the couple had intense fights at the beginning of their relationship but quickly forgot about them. "In the beginning, we were so volatile," she told People. "We were so in love and passionate, and then we would just hate each other and throw stuff around, and then we would travel to Paris for a week." Their lives changed in 2004 after they welcomed Ryder Russell Robinson into the world. "We're sharing something so gigantic now. I think it's the best we've ever felt being together," Hudson revealed to People after Ryder was born.

What caused Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson to divorce?

The couple separated in 2006, officially divorcing in October 2007, but have kept in touch through Ryder. Hudson described her love for Robinson in a 2005 interview with The Times Online. "I just had no question about him, and I still don't. He's a permanent fixture in my life, but I believe our love changed its form, it shifted… I think we were meant to have a child, and we have this amazing little boy together, and therefore we'll be together our entire lives. Whoever he ends up with, whoever I end up with, we'll always be together." In the years since her divorce, Hudson has been engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy, with whom she has a son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy. She is currently in a long-term relationship with Danny Fujikawa, with whom she has a daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 2. In regards to Robinson, he was married for two years to Lala Sloatman before marrying Hudson. He also married Allison Bridges in 2009, and the couple divorced in 2018. Cheyenne Genevieve Robinson, nine, is their daughter. Hudson and Robinson's relationship is now amicable, and he is said to get along with all of Hudson's children's fathers.