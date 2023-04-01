Kate Hudson Condemns 'Body-Shaming' She Faced Early in Her Career

It's not easy being a celebrity and having the world have an opinion about you. Kate Hudson knows all about it. The Almost Famous star spoke with Kelly Ripa on her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, where she spoke on the intense scrutiny she came under regarding her looks, as well as fabrications regarding her dating life. "When I got really famous, there was so many lies," the 43-year-old began. "It was so weird because in my mind it felt so unjust, like this is unfair. They were so mean to women. I mean, the body-shaming from being too skinny to too fat to then going up your skirt and the cellulite."

Things were so bad that initially, it did impact her personal life. "I couldn't speak to a man without being partnered with him. I couldn't sit and say hello to someone," she said. "There was so much of it at such a rate that I couldn't in any way comprehend that I just realized I need to figure out how to not care about any of this."

But eventually, she had to learn to brush it off. "It was so negative," she said. "You just realize that you're letting them win the more you feel bad. If I'm going to allow this negative energy to get into me, then they win. I've given them all my power."

In the same interview, she praised her mother, actress Goldie Hawn, for not succumbing to myths that women are to be seen and not heard. "She decided to tell people that told her to stay in her lane to go f--- themselves and basically started producing her own movies, which wasn't happening at the time," she said.

The reference was made after Ripa noted that Hawn grew up in Hollywood in a "totally different time" when actresses were viewed as mere pawns. "She had to really fight for a lot of these movies to be made [and] was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view," Hudson added.