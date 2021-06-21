Los Angeles Lakers Sitcom Coming to Netflix

✖

The Los Angeles Lakers will be featured in a new Netflix sitcom. As mentioned by Collider, Netflix announced a straight-to-series order for an untitled workplace comedy inspired by the Lakers. The show will take place in the Lakers' front office, and the first season will feature 10 half-hour episodes.

“The series is inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports: the Los Angeles Lakers," the synopsis states. "The workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.” The series is being written by Elaine Ko, who will also be the showrunner. The release date has not been announced.

This news comes weeks after the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Last season, the Lakers won the NBA Championship thanks to the play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. When speaking to reporters about the playoff loss, James talked about the one thing that slowed the team down.

"The one thing that bothers me more than anything is we never got an opportunity to see our team at full strength because of injury, because of COVID or because of something going on with our ball club this year," James said, per Daily Sabah. "We could never fully get into a rhythm and never see the full potential of what we were capable of. We obviously fell short of our goal but we tried to do everything to be as good as we could be under the circumstances."

With the Lakers having a lot of success, a show about the front office could be very interesting. The Buss Family Trusts is the majority owner with Jeanie Buss being the controlling owner. "I am doing what my dad asked me to do, which was to keep the Lakers great," Jeanie told FOX 11 anchor Michaela Pereira after the Lakers won the title last year. "I like to say that my dad had his children, but the Lakers were his baby."

The Lakers' title win was the first in 10 seasons. The team won five championships from 2000-2010 under the leadership of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal (was there for the first three titles). The team won five titles in the 1980s with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.