Kaley Cuoco's Next TV Show Reveals First Look

Kaley Cuoco's next TV series, Based on a True Story, is a new comedy thriller for Peacock, co-starring Chris Messina. Peacock released the first photos from the show last week, ahead of the show's June 8 premiere. The series was created by Craig Rosenberg and is a satire on the true crime boom. Rosenberg is an Emmy nominee as a co-executive producer on Prime Video's The Boys.

"Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America," Rosenberg said in a statement. "Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show."

Cuoco and Messina play Ava and Nathan Bartlett, a married couple who see the true crime wave as a chance to change their lives and save their marriage. They live in Los Angeles, which Rosenberg describes as a "vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration, and murder."

The cast also features Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li. Jason Bateman is an executive producer, and the series was produced by Universal Content Productions and Aggregate Films. All eight episodes will be released on June 8.