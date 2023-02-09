Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunite in 'Air' Trailer

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are back together for a new movie about Nike. On Thursday, Amazon Studios released the official trailer for Air. The trailer shows Damon who plays Sonny Vaccaro, a shoe salesman at Nike working to sign Michael Jordan to a deal to wear its shows. Affleck stars as Phil Knight who is the co-founder of Nike. Air also stars Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Jay Mohr, Julius Tennon, with Chris Tucker and Viola Davis. The film will be released in theatres on April 5 and will stream on Prime Video at a later date.

As the official synopsis states Air "reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time."

Air is directed and produced by Affleck. Damon is also a producer of the film along with Peter Guber, Jason Michael Berman, David Ellison, Jeff Robinov and Madison Ainley. Executive producers include Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss, and Jordan Moldo.

"Ben, Matt, and this all-star cast have delivered a fantastic film that will move, inspire, and entertain audiences around the globe," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement in January. "With Ben's incredible direction, the film delivers a nostalgic look back at a culture-defining moment that absolutely lends itself to a global theatrical event."

"Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see AIR and proud that it's the first release from Artists Equity," Affleck said "The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story. I appreciate and value Jen Salke's faith in our ability to execute on and deliver a movie we are proud of, as well as her and Sue Kroll's incredible ongoing support of the film."