'The Boys' Isn't Prime Video's No. 1 Show Anymore

The Boys has been dominating Amazon Prime Video since its third season premiered, but this week it was finally dethroned. On Wednesday, June 22, The Boys dropped from the number 1 title on Prime Video to number 2, behind the new series The Summer I Turned Pretty. However, with the premiere of a new episode on Friday The Boys was back to number 1 again.

The Boys has been a critical success since its premiere in 2019, and it has definitely done well in terms of viewership for Prime Video from the start. However, the show seems to have reached a new level of popularity in Season 3, and it would have been safe to bet that it would remain the number 1 TV show on Amazon throughout the season's run. That's why some fans were surprised this week when a brand new series managed to unseat The Boys and become the number 1 title on Amazon for a few days. The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age romance drama created by Jenny Han.

Han wrote The Summer I Turned Pretty as a trilogy of novels before adapting them for TV herself. The TV show premiered on Friday, June 17 as a Prime Video Original and reached an incredible ratings peak in the days that followed. The show's triumph over The Boys was extremely validating for fans of romance, and for critics of the saturated superhero media market in general.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is about a girl named Isabel who goes by the nickname Belly (Lola Tung) who finds herself caught in a live triangle on a summer vacation getaway. It also stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Chrisopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott. All seven episodes of the series dropped on Friday, so unlike The Boys fans were able to binge-watch it all at once.

That also helps explain how The Boys rose back to the top of the list so quickly. The highly-anticipated episode "Herogasm" premiered on Friday, adapting one of the original comic book's most popular storylines. The Boys is based on a comic book series by the same name written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson.

The Boys Season 3 will have 8 episodes in total, just like the past two seasons. Episode 7 premieres on Friday, July 1 followed by the season finale on Friday, July 8. The series has already been renewed for a second season, and two spinoffs are in the works as well. The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for a second season as well. Both shows are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.