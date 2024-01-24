Kaia Gerber Talks 'Misleading' Beauty Standards With Animated Host in 'In the Know' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Kaia Gerber is talking "misleading" beauty standards with In the Know's fictional NPR host Lauren Caspian. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Peacock's new stop-animated show featuring real-life celebrity interviews, the model sits down for a chat with Caspain, voiced by Zach Woods, who co-created the show with Mike Judge and Brandon Gardner.

"Our first guest began modeling at just 13, proving that in fashion, child labor doesn't just happen on the manufacturing side," Caspian begins the interview. "An actress, fashion goddess, and fellow crazed book slut, Kaia Gerber, welcome to In the Know."



"Wow, thank you," Gerber tells the animated host. "Thank you for having me." Caspian kicks off by asking about the "impossible beauty standards that models put forward," sharing as an example, "I buy most of my clothes from a company called Weak and Wiley, which makes a sweater with a built-in lumbar support. But I'm constantly turned off by how unattainably beautiful the male model is in their catalog."

Gerber asks, "Do you feel misled? Is that what the issue is?" as Caspian clarifies, "Well, when I look at the catalog, I think, 'Ooh, if I get that Fair Isle with the orthopedic Spanx, I'm gonna look like Vadim from the catalog.' But then I go to the food co-op, and I see myself reflected in their two-way mirror – because there's been a lot of shoplifting at the food co-op, to be honest. I look nothing like Vadim." Gerber takes it all in before she responds, "I do think it can be misleading. I think sometimes I'll see a photo of myself and I don't even feel like it looks like me. So imagine that."

The host informs Gerber that he likes to "treat my interviews like a trampoline and boing from one subject to another," switching gears to ask the model, "I'm trying to look younger. Do you eat breakfast?" Gerber then lets out a laugh as PopCulture's clip comes to an end.

Prior to the Thursday, Jan. 25 premiere of In the Know, Woods explained to PopCulture how the celebrity interviews worked, as he improvised as Caspian off-camera with the help of Gardner adding notes to a live document. "The way it would work is, before we did an interview, [the celebrity guests] would only see Brandon [Gardner] and Brandon would say, 'This is going to be an interview with Lauren Caspian. He's this NPR public radio host, and you can just act as though it's a real NPR interview,'" Woods explained. "'You don't need to pretend to be offended if you're not. You can laugh if something makes you laugh. You can give sincere answers. Just treat it like a real interview. The only thing we ask is please don't mention that he's a puppet.'"

Other celebrity interviewees on In the Know include Jonathan Van Ness, Finn Wolfhard, Mike Tyson, Ken Burns, Norah Jones, Nicole Byer, Roxane Gay, Jorge Masvidal and Hugh Laurie. In the Know also stars Caitlin Reilly, Charlie Bushnell, J. Smith-Cameron, and Carl Tart. In the Know streams on Peacock on Jan. 25.