Elvis and Priscilla Presley Inspire Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber's Halloween Costumes

✖

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are making it Instagram official. The model, 19, confirmed Sunday she is dating the Euphoria actor, 23, dressing up for Halloween as rock 'n' roll royalty Elvis and Priscilla Presley in a look that had fans going wild.

As Elvis, Elordi rocked the King's signature slicked-back pompadour with sideburns, sporting a blue suit and aviator glasses to complete the look. Gerber looked just like Priscilla in her '70s-inspired look, pairing her purple blouse and flares from Charlotte Knowles with matching eye makeup, frosty lipstick and some seriously high hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLAIR B BROWN (@blairbbrown) on Nov 1, 2020 at 7:55pm PST

The couple's makeup and hair team dished on what went into making the Halloween look perfect in an interview with Vogue Sunday, revealing the model was inspired by a lesser-known photo of Priscilla driving a classic white Mercedes from later in their relationship, wanting to stray from the popular depiction of the two at their 1967 Las Vegas wedding.

"Kaia had sent me the idea, as there was a specific photo of Priscilla and Elvis that they wanted to recreate," Gerber's makeup artist, Sam Visser, told the magazine. Hairstylist Charlie Le Mindu added they were going for "more of a ’70s Presley look instead of the ’60s vibe," adding that the challenge came in making sure the two looked in sync for their couple costume. "For me, the most important thing was the match. I need to keep the sexy feeling, but not make it too extreme," Le Mindu explained. "It was easy, as they are such a beautiful couple anyway. But I married both their hairstyles with a shine, so it looked like both of them had a matching shimmer."

Gerber and Elordi have been rumored to have been dating since September, when they were first spotted having dinner at Nobu Malibu, and then again in New York City during a date night filled with PDA. One person who saw the two holding hands in Manhattan told PEOPLE in September the two looked "comfortable" together.

"Their fingers were interlocked, and they seemed very comfortable together," said the onlooker. "At one point they weren't holding hands and Kaia grabbed his and they went on their merry way. They looked happy." Most recently, Gerber was previously linked romantically to Pete Davidson, while Elordi was rumored to be dating Euphoria co-star Zendaya.