Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in January 2024
Hundreds of new TV shows and movies will be streaming in January 2024.
If your new year's resolution is to watch more good TV, streaming services have you covered. With the countdown to 2024 on, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are getting ready to start the new year off right with the arrival of hundreds of TV shows, movies, and originals in January 2024.
Kicking off the new year at Netflix will be the arrival of everything from Queer Eye Season 8, Aquaman, a handful of John Wick titles. Over at Max, subscribers can expect to see titles like Real Time with Bill Maher Season 22 and Rick and Morty Season 7, as well as the premiere of True Detective: Night Country. Disney-backed streamers Disney+ and Hulu will mark the start of the year with the simultaneous premiere of Marvel Studios' Echo, with Disney+ also set to expand its content catalogue with new episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the premiere of the Awkwafina-narrated National Geographic documentary A Real Bug's Life. Meanwhile, Hulu's streaming library will grow with Home Alone, Home Alone 2, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, the Hulu original series Death and Other Details, and the comedic thriller Self Reliance.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in January 2024.
Jan. 31
NETFLIX
Alexander the Great (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baby Bandito (CL) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
WIL (BE) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 34 (Food Network)
The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)
Choir – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Assembled: The Making of Echo – Premiere
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 8 (Finale) – "The Prophecy Comes True"
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 30
NETFLIX
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Arranged Love, E!
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 29
NETFLIX
Mighty Bheem's Playtime (IN) – NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 28
NETFLIX
Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)
HULU
R.M.N.
Jan. 27
NETFLIX
Doctor Slump (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)
HULU
Brian Banks
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 26
NETFLIX
Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
Border Control: Spain, Season 3
APPLE TV+
Masters of the Air
PRIME VIDEO
Expats (2024)
HULU
The Good Mother
Deliver Us
Imitation Game
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Europa Report, 2013
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 25
NETFLIX
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Griselda – NETFLIX SERIES
Masters of the Universe: Revolution – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33 (Food Network)
HULU
Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
Look Who is Stalking
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 24
NETFLIX
Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye: Season 8 – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Rico to the Rescue, Season 2 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 7 – "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"
A Real Bug's Life – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
HULU
Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
King Richard
Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 23
NETFLIX
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – NETFLIX COMEDY
Train to Busan
DISNEY+
The Last Repair Shop
PRIME VIDEO
Kevin James: Irregardless (2024)
HULU
America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Maybe It's You, New Episode, (E!)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 1
NETFLIX
Bitconned – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3 (TLC)
90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way (TLC)
The A-Team (2010)
After Earth (2013)
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)
Aniara (2019)
Austenland (2013)
Bachelorette (2012)
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2013)
Body at Brighton Rock (2019)
Booty Call (1997)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Brothers (2001)
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
Celebrity IOU, Season 7 (HGTV)
Collision Course (1989)
Cyborg (1989)
Dance With Me (1998)
Dark Skies (2013)
Date and Switch (2013)
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
Empire State (2013)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Everybody Wants to be Italian (2008)
A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
For A Few Dollars More (1967)
Free Birds (2013)
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967)
The Gospel According to Andre (2018)
Greta (2019)
Hail Satan? (2019)
Hang Em' High (1968)
Head Office (1986)
HGTV Dream Home 2024 (HGTV)
The Hitcher (1986)
Hollywood Homicide (2003)
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)
I, Frankenstein (2014)
The Ides of March (2011)
It Comes At Night (2017)
Jodorowsky's Dune (2013)
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A. (1996)
Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials (Food Network)
The Kill Team (2019)
Killing Them Softly (2012)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
Lawless (2012)
Machete (2010)
Mike Wallace is Here (2019)
Odd Jobs (1986)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Quarantine (2008)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
Ricochet (1991)
Road Trip (2000)
Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rocket Science (2007)
Scream 4 (2011)
The Secrets We Keep (2020)
Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)
Star Trek Generations (1994)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Sweet Dreams (1985)
Switch (1991)
Ted 2 (2015)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (ID)
Tracers (2015)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
White House Down (2013)
PRIME VIDEO
Peppa Pig S1-S2 (2004)
42 (2013)
1984 (1985)
About Last Night (2014)
Airplane! (1980)
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider (2001)
Bad Boys (1995)
Bad Boys II (2003)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Chaplin (1993)
Conan The Barbarian (1982)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Cruel Intentions (1999)
Cry Freedom (1987)
Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)
Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)
Europa Report (2013)
Everything You Always...Sex (1972)
Finding Forrester (2001)
Fled (1996)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Good Will Hunting (1998)
Heaven's Gate (1981)
Hoodlum (1997)
I Am Ali (2014)
I Am Bolt (2016)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
It's A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version) (1947)
It's A Wonderful Life (1947)
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (2022)
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)
Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)
Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)
Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)
Jumanji (1995)
Jumping The Broom (2011)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Lifeforce (1985)
Like a Boss (2020)
Little Nicky (2000)
Love Happens (2009)
Mad Max (1980)
Major Payne (1995)
Mary, Queen of Scots (1972)
Miles Ahead (2016)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)
Money Train (1995)
Muscle Shoals (2013)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
No Good Deed (2014)
Non-Stop (2014)
Notting Hill (1999)
One Fine Morning (2022)
Pariah (2011)
Pitch Perfect (2012)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Red 2 (2013)
Rejoice and Shout (2011)
Return To Seoul (2023)
Role Models (2008)
Rollerball (1975)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
San Andreas (2015)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Side Effects (2013)
Something Wild (1986)
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
Stargate: Continuum (2008)
Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)
Step Brothers (2008)
Superman II (1981)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman: The Movie (1978)
Takers (2010)
Teen Witch (1989)
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Cable Guy (1996)
The Death Of Dick Long (2019)
The Eagle (2011)
The Giver (2014)
The Good Lie (2014)
The Gunman (2015)
The Killing (1956)
The Last House on the Left (1972)
The Long Goodbye (1973)
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
The Wiz (1978)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Think Like a Man Too (2014)
To Sir, With Love (1967)
Two Can Play That Game (2001)
Valkyrie (2008)
What's The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)
You, Me And Dupree (2006)
Zola (2021)
HULU
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
After Earth
Arkansas
Astro Boy
Compliance
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Empire Records
The Eyes Of My Mother
The Fight
Flawless
Frank
The Guard
Grandma
Godzilla vs Kong
Heat
Hero
Hook
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Think I Love My Wife
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser
The King Of Comedy
Little Manhattan
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Pineapple Express
Prince Avalanche
Shoplifters
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Stomp the Yard
Straight Outta Compton
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Super Troopers
War of the Worlds
X-Men: First Class
Year One
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
PEACOCK
2 Guns, 2013
Air Force One, 1997
All Eyez on Me, 2017
Along Came A Spider, 2001
Basic Instinct, 1992
Battleship, 2012
Billy Madison, 1995
BlacKkKlansman, 2018
Bombshell, 2019
The Bone Collector, 1999
Bringing Down the House, 2003
The Cookout, 2004
Crank, 2006
Crooked Arrows, 2012
Dear White People, 2014
The Dilemma, 2011
Do the Right Thing, 1989
The Equalizer, 2014
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1082
Fight Club, 1999
Finding Forrester, 2000
Freaky, 2020
From Paris with Love, 2010
Gamer, 2009
Guns Down, 2023
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Hell or High Water, 2016
Higher Learning, 1995
House of Ho, Seasons 1-2, All Episodes
The Hurricane, 1999
Ideal Home, 2017
Identity Thief, 2013
In Good Company, 2004
Inside Man, 2006
Kick-Ass, 2010
Land of the Lost, 2009
Leatherheads, 2008
Let Him Go, 2020
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Little Rascals, 1994
Madea's Family Reunion, 2006
Madea's Witness Protection, 2012
Megamind, 2010
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat, 2021
Oblivion, 2013
Ocean's 8, 2018
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire, 2009
The Proposal, 2009
Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011
The Rundown, 2003
Safe House, 2012
Seriously Red, 2023
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Sideways, 2008
Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
Sons of Summer, 2023
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
True Grit, 2010
True Lies, 1994
Twilight, 2008
Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral, 2019
Uncle Buck, 1989
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
Wanted, 2008
The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Jan. 2
MAX
Jessica's Big Little World (Cartoon Network)
Moonshiners Season 13A (Discovery Channel)
PRIME VIDEO
The Bad Guys (2022)
HULU
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Compliance, 2011
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Flawless, 2007
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 3
DISNEY+
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)
Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)
Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)
History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)
Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)
Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)
BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 5 and 6
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 4 – "I Plunge to My Death"
HULU
The Floor: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
Ishura: Series Premiere
RBG
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 4
NETFLIX
Boy Swallows Universe (AU) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Brothers Sun – NETFLIX SERIES
Society of the Snow (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
We Are Family: Series Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
Alien Encounters: Complete Season 1
Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
Danger Below Deck
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Silent Twins, 2022
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 5
NETFLIX
Good Grief – NETFLIX FILM
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Creator League Series, Season 5
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14 (HGTV)
OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple (OWN)
DISNEY+
X-Men (2000)
PRIME VIDEO
Hit S3 (2020)
James May: Our Man in India (2024)
Foe (2024)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)
HULU
All Fun and Games
The System
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 6
NETFLIX
The Florida Project
MAX
Ready to Love: Make a Move (OWN)
Tricky Dick (CNN Original)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 7
MAX
Carnival Eats, Season 11 (Cooking Channel)
Diana (CNN Original)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B (ID)
Home Town, Season 8 (HGTV)
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)
Worst Cooks in America, Season 27 (Food Network)
DISNEY+
The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)
HULU
The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
Rare Objects
Jan. 8
NETFLIX
This is Us Seasons 1-6
MAX
90 Day Diaries, Season 5 (TLC)
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original)
HULU
The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
Grimsburg: Series Premiere
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 9
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' Echo – Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
Landscape with Invisible Hand (2023)
The Passenger (2023)
HULU
Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
Echo: Complete Season 1
Safe Home: Complete Season 1
Beyond Utopia
PEACOCK
13 Assassins, 2010
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)r
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
World's Fastest Indian, 2005
Jan. 10
NETFLIX
Break Point: Season 2 (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Trust: A Game of Greed – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
See No Evil, Season 9B (ID)
DISNEY+
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)
Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 5 – "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"
BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Final Episodes 7 and 8
APPLE TV+
Criminal Record
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Renegade, 2004
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 11
NETFLIX
Champion (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Sonic Prime Chapter 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original)
HULU
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
She Made Them Do It
PEACOCK
Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1-3, All Episodes
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 12
NETFLIX
Lift – NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Batwheels, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
The Convict (Skazana)
The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie)
DISNEY+
Bluey (Season 3) – New Episodes
PRIME VIDEO
ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)
Role Play (2024)
HULU
Self Reliance: Film Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
Miranda's Victim
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vanishing On 7th Street, 2010
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 13
MAX
The Kitchen, Season 34 (Food Network)
What's Wrong with That House? (HGTV)
The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)
Peacock Exclusive: NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (English and Spanish)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 14
MAX
Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek (Cartoon Network)
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)
Jan. 15
NETFLIX
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
maboroshi (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
MAX
Snowden (2016)
HULU
Heartland: Complete Season 15
The Last Circus
The Last Days On Mars
Uncharted
The Wave
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 16
NETFLIX
Cats (2019)
MAX
Seduced to Slay (ID)
Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7 (ID)
PRIME VIDEO
Burn After Reading (2008)
Fast X (2023)
HULU
Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
Umma
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Ms. Match, E!
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 17
NETFLIX
End of the Line (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Freaks
DISNEY+
America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 6 – "We Take a Zebra to Vegas"
Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
HULU
A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Train to Busan, 2016
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 18
NETFLIX
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) – NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
On The Roam (Max Original)
Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original)
HULU
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 22
Hidden Murder Island
Invisible Beauty
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Nope, 2022
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 19
NETFLIX
Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
Sixty Minutes (DE) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5 (CNN)
PRIME VIDEO
Dance Life (2024)
Hazbin Hotel (2024)
LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland (2024)
Zorro (2024)
The Other Zoey (2023)
HULU
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
The Baker
Dangerous Waters
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Syrup, 2013
Take This Waltz, 2011
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 20
NETFLIX
Captivating the King (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Real World: Season 16
MAX
Belle Collective, Season 2C (OWN)
Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original)
PEACOCK
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jan. 21
MAX
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B (OWN)
Love & Translation (TLC)
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)
Jan. 22
NETFLIX
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Battle on the Mountain (HGTV)
Death by Fame, Season 2 (ID)
Rick and Morty, Season 7 (Adult Swim)
The Playboy Murders, Season 2 (ID)
HULU
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)