Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in January 2024

If your new year's resolution is to watch more good TV, streaming services have you covered. With the countdown to 2024 on, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are getting ready to start the new year off right with the arrival of hundreds of TV shows, movies, and originals in January 2024. Kicking off the new year at Netflix will be the arrival of everything from Queer Eye Season 8, Aquaman, a handful of John Wick titles. Over at Max, subscribers can expect to see titles like Real Time with Bill Maher Season 22 and Rick and Morty Season 7, as well as the premiere of True Detective: Night Country. Disney-backed streamers Disney+ and Hulu will mark the start of the year with the simultaneous premiere of Marvel Studios' Echo, with Disney+ also set to expand its content catalogue with new episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the premiere of the Awkwafina-narrated National Geographic documentary A Real Bug's Life. Meanwhile, Hulu's streaming library will grow with Home Alone, Home Alone 2, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, the Hulu original series Death and Other Details, and the comedic thriller Self Reliance. To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in January 2024.

Jan. 31 NETFLIX

Alexander the Great (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baby Bandito (CL) – NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

WIL (BE) – NETFLIX FILM MAX

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 34 (Food Network)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original) DISNEY+

Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)

Choir – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Assembled: The Making of Echo – Premiere

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 8 (Finale) – "The Prophecy Comes True" PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 30 NETFLIX

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY HULU

First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4 PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Arranged Love, E!

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 29 NETFLIX

Mighty Bheem's Playtime (IN) – NETFLIX FAMILY HULU

Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Jan. 28 NETFLIX

Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) MAX

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original) HULU

R.M.N. prevnext

Jan. 27 NETFLIX

Doctor Slump (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original) HULU

Brian Banks PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 26 NETFLIX

Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) MAX

Border Control: Spain, Season 3 APPLE TV+

Masters of the Air PRIME VIDEO

Expats (2024) HULU

The Good Mother

Deliver Us

Imitation Game PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Europa Report, 2013

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 25 NETFLIX

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda – NETFLIX SERIES

Masters of the Universe: Revolution – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33 (Food Network) HULU

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1

Look Who is Stalking PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 24 NETFLIX

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Rico to the Rescue, Season 2 (HGTV) DISNEY+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 7 – "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"

A Real Bug's Life – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming HULU

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1

King Richard

Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 23 NETFLIX

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – NETFLIX COMEDY

Train to Busan DISNEY+

The Last Repair Shop PRIME VIDEO

Kevin James: Irregardless (2024) HULU

America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere

TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere PEACOCK

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Maybe It's You, New Episode, (E!)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 1 NETFLIX

Bitconned – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021) MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way (TLC)

The A-Team (2010)

After Earth (2013)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Aniara (2019)

Austenland (2013)

Bachelorette (2012)

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2013)

Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

Booty Call (1997)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Brothers (2001)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

Celebrity IOU, Season 7 (HGTV)

Collision Course (1989)

Cyborg (1989)

Dance With Me (1998)

Dark Skies (2013)

Date and Switch (2013)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Empire State (2013)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Wants to be Italian (2008)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Free Birds (2013)

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

Greta (2019)

Hail Satan? (2019)

Hang Em' High (1968)

Head Office (1986)

HGTV Dream Home 2024 (HGTV)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

It Comes At Night (2017)

Jodorowsky's Dune (2013)

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A. (1996)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials (Food Network)

The Kill Team (2019)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Lawless (2012)

Machete (2010)

Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

Odd Jobs (1986)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Quarantine (2008)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Ricochet (1991)

Road Trip (2000)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocket Science (2007)

Scream 4 (2011)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Sweet Dreams (1985)

Switch (1991)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (ID)

Tracers (2015)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

White House Down (2013) PRIME VIDEO

Peppa Pig S1-S2 (2004)

42 (2013)

1984 (1985)

About Last Night (2014)

Airplane! (1980)

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Chaplin (1993)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Europa Report (2013)

Everything You Always...Sex (1972)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Fled (1996)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Heaven's Gate (1981)

Hoodlum (1997)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It's A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version) (1947)

It's A Wonderful Life (1947)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (2022)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lifeforce (1985)

Like a Boss (2020)

Little Nicky (2000)

Love Happens (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Major Payne (1995)

Mary, Queen of Scots (1972)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Good Deed (2014)

Non-Stop (2014)

Notting Hill (1999)

One Fine Morning (2022)

Pariah (2011)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Red 2 (2013)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Return To Seoul (2023)

Role Models (2008)

Rollerball (1975)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

San Andreas (2015)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Side Effects (2013)

Something Wild (1986)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

Step Brothers (2008)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Takers (2010)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Death Of Dick Long (2019)

The Eagle (2011)

The Giver (2014)

The Good Lie (2014)

The Gunman (2015)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wiz (1978)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Valkyrie (2008)

What's The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Zola (2021) HULU

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9

After Earth

Arkansas

Astro Boy

Compliance

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Empire Records

The Eyes Of My Mother

The Fight

Flawless

Frank

The Guard

Grandma

Godzilla vs Kong

Heat

Hero

Hook

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Think I Love My Wife

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser

The King Of Comedy

Little Manhattan

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Pineapple Express

Prince Avalanche

Shoplifters

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Stomp the Yard

Straight Outta Compton

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Super Troopers

War of the Worlds

X-Men: First Class

Year One

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street PEACOCK

2 Guns, 2013

Air Force One, 1997

All Eyez on Me, 2017

Along Came A Spider, 2001

Basic Instinct, 1992

Battleship, 2012

Billy Madison, 1995

BlacKkKlansman, 2018

Bombshell, 2019

The Bone Collector, 1999

Bringing Down the House, 2003

The Cookout, 2004

Crank, 2006

Crooked Arrows, 2012

Dear White People, 2014

The Dilemma, 2011

Do the Right Thing, 1989

The Equalizer, 2014

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1082

Fight Club, 1999

Finding Forrester, 2000

Freaky, 2020

From Paris with Love, 2010

Gamer, 2009

Guns Down, 2023

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Hell or High Water, 2016

Higher Learning, 1995

House of Ho, Seasons 1-2, All Episodes

The Hurricane, 1999

Ideal Home, 2017

Identity Thief, 2013

In Good Company, 2004

Inside Man, 2006

Kick-Ass, 2010

Land of the Lost, 2009

Leatherheads, 2008

Let Him Go, 2020

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Little Rascals, 1994

Madea's Family Reunion, 2006

Madea's Witness Protection, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Oblivion, 2013

Ocean's 8, 2018

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire, 2009

The Proposal, 2009

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

The Rundown, 2003

Safe House, 2012

Seriously Red, 2023

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sideways, 2008

Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

Sons of Summer, 2023

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

True Grit, 2010

True Lies, 1994

Twilight, 2008

Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral, 2019

Uncle Buck, 1989

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

Wanted, 2008

The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) prevnext

Jan. 2 MAX

Jessica's Big Little World (Cartoon Network)

Moonshiners Season 13A (Discovery Channel) PRIME VIDEO

The Bad Guys (2022) HULU

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Godzilla: King of the Monsters PEACOCK

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Compliance, 2011

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Flawless, 2007

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 3 DISNEY+

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)

Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)

Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)

History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)

Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)

Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 5 and 6

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 4 – "I Plunge to My Death" HULU

The Floor: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere

Ishura: Series Premiere

RBG PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 4 NETFLIX

Boy Swallows Universe (AU) – NETFLIX SERIES

The Brothers Sun – NETFLIX SERIES

Society of the Snow (ES) – NETFLIX FILM MAX

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3 (Discovery Channel) HULU

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

We Are Family: Series Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19

Alien Encounters: Complete Season 1

Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1

Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1

Danger Below Deck PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Silent Twins, 2022

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 5 NETFLIX

Good Grief – NETFLIX FILM

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Creator League Series, Season 5

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14 (HGTV)

OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple (OWN) DISNEY+

X-Men (2000) PRIME VIDEO

Hit S3 (2020)

James May: Our Man in India (2024)

Foe (2024)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) HULU

All Fun and Games

The System PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 6 NETFLIX

The Florida Project MAX

Ready to Love: Make a Move (OWN)

Tricky Dick (CNN Original) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 7 MAX

Carnival Eats, Season 11 (Cooking Channel)

Diana (CNN Original)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B (ID)

Home Town, Season 8 (HGTV)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)

Worst Cooks in America, Season 27 (Food Network) DISNEY+

The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes) HULU

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere

Rare Objects prevnext

Jan. 8 NETFLIX

This is Us Seasons 1-6 MAX

90 Day Diaries, Season 5 (TLC)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original) HULU

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere

Grimsburg: Series Premiere

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Jan. 9 DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' Echo – Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming PRIME VIDEO

Landscape with Invisible Hand (2023)

The Passenger (2023) HULU

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere

Echo: Complete Season 1

Safe Home: Complete Season 1

Beyond Utopia PEACOCK

13 Assassins, 2010

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)r

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World's Fastest Indian, 2005 prevnext

Jan. 10 NETFLIX

Break Point: Season 2 (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Trust: A Game of Greed – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

See No Evil, Season 9B (ID) DISNEY+

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 5 – "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Final Episodes 7 and 8 APPLE TV+

Criminal Record PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Renegade, 2004

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 11 NETFLIX

Champion (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original) HULU

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1

She Made Them Do It PEACOCK

Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1-3, All Episodes

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 12 NETFLIX

Lift – NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Batwheels, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Convict (Skazana)

The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie) DISNEY+

Bluey (Season 3) – New Episodes PRIME VIDEO

ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)

Role Play (2024) HULU

Self Reliance: Film Premiere

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere

Miranda's Victim PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vanishing On 7th Street, 2010

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 13 MAX

The Kitchen, Season 34 (Food Network)

What's Wrong with That House? (HGTV)

The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)

Peacock Exclusive: NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (English and Spanish)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 14 MAX

Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek (Cartoon Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original) PEACOCK

Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC) prevnext

Jan. 15 NETFLIX

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2 MAX

Snowden (2016) HULU

Heartland: Complete Season 15

The Last Circus

The Last Days On Mars

Uncharted

The Wave PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

Jan. 16 NETFLIX

Cats (2019) MAX

Seduced to Slay (ID)

Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7 (ID) PRIME VIDEO

Burn After Reading (2008)

Fast X (2023) HULU

Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere

Umma PEACOCK

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Ms. Match, E!

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 17 NETFLIX

End of the Line (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Freaks DISNEY+

America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 6 – "We Take a Zebra to Vegas"

Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming HULU

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Train to Busan, 2016

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 18 NETFLIX

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) – NETFLIX COMEDY MAX

On The Roam (Max Original)

Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original) HULU

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 22

Hidden Murder Island

Invisible Beauty PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Nope, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 19 NETFLIX

Love is Blind: Sweden – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) – NETFLIX FILM

Sixty Minutes (DE) – NETFLIX FILM MAX

Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5 (CNN) PRIME VIDEO

Dance Life (2024)

Hazbin Hotel (2024)

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland (2024)

Zorro (2024)

The Other Zoey (2023) HULU

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere

The Baker

Dangerous Waters PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Syrup, 2013

Take This Waltz, 2011

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 20 NETFLIX

Captivating the King (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

The Real World: Season 16 MAX

Belle Collective, Season 2C (OWN)

Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original) PEACOCK

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

Jan. 21 MAX

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B (OWN)

Love & Translation (TLC)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN) prevnext