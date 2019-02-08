Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Has Fans Doing a Double Take in Latest Photo

Cindy Crawford and her 17-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, share a serious resemblance, and their similarities were on major display in one of Gerber’s most recent Instagram photos, with the model sharing a shot from a 2018 photo session in New York.

The photo sees Gerber sitting on a white fold-out chair hugging her knees, with the model wearing a black bodysuit, leather shorts, sheer black tights and bright red lipstick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her caption, Gerber wrote that the snap was taken in New York City in 2018 by photographer Angelo Pennetta.

The photo highlights Gerber’s resemblance to her supermodel mom, with many of her fans noting that the snap could be one of Crawford taken in the ’80s or ’90s.

“Double of mum here,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Twinning your mom here my gosh.”

“Omg you look so much like your beautiful mother here!” added a third. “Classic red lips.”

Even Gerber’s celebrity friends like Hailey Baldwin took notice, with the 22-year-old commenting on the snap, “Cindy????”

Gerber has previously spoken about Crawford’s influence on her career, telling ELLE magazine that her mom has given her some important advice when it comes to modeling.

“The best piece of advice my mom has ever given me is don’t do anything you don’t want to do and just to follow your instincts. I’ve seen her do that and how far it’s gotten her,” Gerber shared. “She’s never given me a catwalk lesson but I’ve definitely watched her work and I think she’s amazing at everything she does. But we’re not at home just walking down the hallways of our house together!”

The 17-year-old added that while Crawford is one of the most famous supermodels in the world, at home, she’s just mom.

“You know everyone would always ask me, “What’s it like having Cindy Crawford as your Mom?”, and I’d say, “Cindy Crawford isn’t my mom.” She just did a really good job of separating her work life and home life and I admire that most about her. I just admire how down to earth Mom is.”

Along with her mom, Gerber also named model Karlie Kloss as another role model.

“I’ve always looked up to Karlie Kloss just for how graceful she’s remained,” she said. “She started modelling when she was even younger than my mom, so when I was starting out she had the best advice for me. She was always so nice to me so I’ve always looked up to her.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Stefanie Keenan