Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Shows off New Tattoo in Saucy Selfie

Another one of Cindy Crawford‘s children is showing off some interesting ink they’ve received. On Instagram, Kaia Gerber showcased her new tattoo for her followers by posting a rather revealing selfie.

Gerber took to Instagram on Feb. 18 to show off one of her latest pieces of ink. In the snap, Gerber appeared topless with her arms crossed over her chest in order to show off the new tattoo near her rib cage. The ink appears to be an angel-like design, but she captioned the photo with a simple, “elf.” Several of her other minimalist tattoos could also be seen in the snap, with the pieces appearing on her upper back, shoulder, and wrist areas.

Gerber’s tattoo-filled photo comes shortly after her brother, Presley Gerber, showed off some very interesting ink of his own recently.

On Feb. 7, Presley unveiled his new ink on Instagram by showing off the “misunderstood” tattoo that he received on his face. His tattoo sparked plenty of conversation amongst those online, with many questioning whether Presley’s decision will affect his career (like his mother and sister, Presley who is a model). According to Page Six, shortly after he revealed the ink, he responded to some of the backlash to it on his Instagram Story.

“If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing. It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life,” Presley said, and added that he would invite people to meet him in person in order to share their critiques.

According to Us Weekly, Presley’s parents, Crawford and Rande Gerber, aren’t as fond of his new ink as he is. The publication reported that his parents are “beside themselves” with worry over his decision. A source continued to tell the publication that his parents are worried about his well-being and noted that Presley, who was previously arrested in Los Angeles in January 2019 for driving under the influence, is supposedly hanging out with a new group of people.

“He’s been sent to a rehab-like program in the past,” the source continued to say about the model. “Presley’s hanging out with a group of people who’ve been negatively impacting him.”

In a separate Us Weekly article, a source says that Presley is currently trying to figure out what he wants to do next, as he wants to take a step back from the modeling industry.

“He had a blossoming modeling career but he’s not interested in being a model,” the source told the publication. “It’s not his passion. He’s trying to figure out what he wants to do.”