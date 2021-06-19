Josh Duhamel Weighs in on 'Jupiter's Legacy' Cancellation

✖

Jupiter's Legacy star Josh Duhamel has finally spoken out about the show's shocking cancellation. The Netflix original series was dropped after its first season was critically panned, although it had every appearance of going on for many more years to come. In a new interview with CinemaBlend, Duhamel assured fans he is as disappointed as they are.

"You know, it's just disappointing, I'm not gonna lie," Duhamel said. "We all worked very hard on that and promoted it very hard and thought we made a really good show, and I think [with] the audience, it performs so well and continues to do really well. We were a little bit surprised by it not getting renewed."

Jupiter's Legacy got far fewer views than Netflix was apparently expecting, and those that it got were met with mixed reviews at best. Duhamel, who played The Utopian, said that he did not have unrealistic expectations for the show, but he thought that a Season 2 was at least likely.

"For me, I never saw it going more than two or three seasons because that would have fulfilled whatever graphic novels were written for it," he said. "And that second season was going to be so much fun because it had the makings of this modern tragedy where some pretty dark stuff happens to The Utopian. And I was excited creatively to do that.

As for the reasoning for the cancellation, Duhamel declined to speculate beyond the Netflix announcement. He said: "I'm not sure the reasoning for it. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have done it, and I think we all did a really good job on it. But this is the way of the business, you take your lumps. Just because you got something great, it can be undone. You have to kind of roll with it. It's disappointing."

However, Duhamel assured the fans out there that he would jump at the chance to return to the franchise for a revival or a reboot. He said: "I don't know if we're ever going to see [The Utopian] again. Though it sure would have been fun to do that second season. I think they should do a feature, just encapsulating what would have happened in the second season. Not do the full season, but just a feature... I don't know if they'll do it or not, but all those costumes are ready to go. And they weren't cheap, I'll tell you that much."



Jupiter's Legacy Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. At the time of this writing, the plan is for it to be the last in the series.