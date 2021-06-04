Netflix Star Slams Platform, Calls on Hulu After Series is Canceled

✖

Jupiter's Legacy star Josh Duhamel isn't taking the Netflix cancellation news very well, but on the bright side: he's not letting it keep him down. The actor is already shopping the series to other outlets. Duhamel, who plays Sheldon Sampson in the superhero series, posed for a shirtless selfie while wearing the famous grey wig and matching beard. "When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there...." the star captioned his Instagram post, adding a #sexysantasummer. "What's up, Hulu?"

The cancellation news was announced on June 2 –– less than a month after the show premiered on the streaming service. The comic book co-creator Mark Millar tweeted about the news, expressing his disappointment. "I'm really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter's Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season," he said. "I've been asked a lot about what we're planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super villains are getting up to."

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Netflix has greenlit a series order for Supercrooks, a villain-focused live-action crime show set in the same universe as Jupiter's legacy. It's also based on the comics by Leinil Yu and Millar. It seems the reason behind the show's cancellation lies in the price of production –– which was a whopping $200 million. Unfortunately, the show's popularity didn't meet the production costs.

Duhamel wasn't the only person to be upset over the sad news. His co-star Leslie Bibb (Grace Sampson) unveiled her feelings on Instagram with a memorial post. "This union is something i believed in and i will miss wholeheartedly," she wrote. Andrew Horton, who portrayed Brandon Sampson in the show's first season, also joined in the grieving. "I'm sad and sorry that we don't get to continue this journey," he wrote on Instagram. "I feel as though we had barely scratched the surface with this one, but as the inimitable Jim [Carrey] once said 'that's the way the cookie crumbles.'" He closed, adding, "A huge thank you to every single person involved in this titan of a project; we should be incredibly proud of what we created, regardless of the outcome."