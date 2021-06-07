✖

It was recently reported that the cast of Jupiter's Legacy was let go from their contracts, which meant that Netflix was effectively canceling the series. Luckily, fans of the show, Jupiter's Legacy's spinoff, Supercrooks, is still expected to go to series at Netflix, per Deadline. Supercrooks will reportedly be set in the same universe as Jupiter's Legacy. Although, this series will center on a group of supervillains.

Even though Supercrooks is set in the same universe as Jupiter's Legacy, it will focus on a different cast of characters. According to TV Line, the show will feature the supervillain counterparts to the heroes that were the protagonists in Jupiter's Legacy. Like the recently canceled series, Supercrooks is based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar. Supercrooks will center on eight supervillains and will be released sometime later this year. Netflix will reportedly release a sneak peek at the newest series during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which will take place this month.

Since there are characters that cross over between Jupiter's Legacy and Supercrooks, there is a possibility that viewers will be able to see some of their favorites from the former series in this spinoff. Although, Deadline did note that the Supercrooks adaptation is in the early stages. So, it's unclear whether any of the characters that appeared in Jupiter's Legacy will appear in the spinoff. The publication also shared that Supercrooks will center on a “ragtag gang of super-villains, con-artists, petty thieves and leg-breakers who all band together for the heist of the century and the most outrageous crime story you’ve ever seen in your life." Naturally, the characters will come into contact with some of their heroic counterparts, which could lead to those very superheroes "spitting teeth."

Fans were shocked to learn in early June that Netflix effectively canceled Jupiter's Legacy. The news of the show's apparent cancellation came less than a month after it premiered on the streaming service. In light of the news, Millar released a statement in which he expressed his gratitude for what the Jupiter's Legacy team accomplished for the first season. He also teased the upcoming Supercrooks spinoff.

“I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season," Millar stated. "I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I’ve always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it’s like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail."