Netflix Cancels 'Jupiter's Legacy,' and Fans Are Sounding Off

On Wednesday, the minds behind one of one of Netflix's priciest shows, Jupiter's Legacyrevealed some surprising news. The show's cast was released from their contracts, which means Netflix won't be moving forward with Season 2. As a result, dedicated Jupiter's Legacy fans have flocked to social media to share their disappointment over Netflix's latest move.

Even though fans might not be pleased to hear about the latest news about Jupiter's Legacy, it seems as though they'll still get their fill of the superheroic universe that the series is set in. While Netflix released the cast of Jupiter's Legacy from their contracts, the service did order a live-action adaptation of Supercrooks, which is another franchise from creator Mark Millar. Supercrooks is set in the same universe as Jupiter's Legacy. Just as Jupiter's Legacy followed various heroes' stories, Supercrooks will do the same as far as the villains are concerned.

Still, the news that the Jupiter's Legacy cast was released from their contracts is a sore spot for the show's fans. Read on to see what some of the series' viewers are saying.