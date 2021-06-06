Netflix Cancels 'Jupiter's Legacy,' and Fans Are Sounding Off
On Wednesday, the minds behind one of one of Netflix's priciest shows, Jupiter's Legacyrevealed some surprising news. The show's cast was released from their contracts, which means Netflix won't be moving forward with Season 2. As a result, dedicated Jupiter's Legacy fans have flocked to social media to share their disappointment over Netflix's latest move.
Even though fans might not be pleased to hear about the latest news about Jupiter's Legacy, it seems as though they'll still get their fill of the superheroic universe that the series is set in. While Netflix released the cast of Jupiter's Legacy from their contracts, the service did order a live-action adaptation of Supercrooks, which is another franchise from creator Mark Millar. Supercrooks is set in the same universe as Jupiter's Legacy. Just as Jupiter's Legacy followed various heroes' stories, Supercrooks will do the same as far as the villains are concerned.
Still, the news that the Jupiter's Legacy cast was released from their contracts is a sore spot for the show's fans. Read on to see what some of the series' viewers are saying.
Netflix losing $200 million on Jupiter's Legacy? Hilarious. Could've used that money on more #Sense8 but noooooo! pic.twitter.com/XLgVJxowse— Wawa SkittleTits (@onesingleheck) June 3, 2021
The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit reported that Jupiter's Legacy cost Netflix $200 million to produce. With the show being effectively canceled, that's quite the loss and fans are taking it too well.
I’m disappointed that Jupiter’s Legacy is getting, effectively, cancelled. It had a lot of potential from its source materials that could’ve been explored in later seasons. pic.twitter.com/3Ltf4zrsBy— Jason Enriquez (@jasonenriqo) June 3, 2021
Many fans are simply disappointed to hear this news. They believe that the show had a ton of untapped potential.
Actually thoroughly enjoyed JUPITER'S LEGACY, and respected the slowburn, grand storytelling. Damn, really wanted to see Chloe and Hutch's son's storyline and the return of SKYFOX...f**K!— M. Hadley (@MHadleyImprint) June 3, 2021
Fans are lamenting the fact that they won't get closure on many of the storylines. While the cast of the Netflix series was let go from their contracts, it should be noted that the streaming service has not officially canceled the series yet.
Jupiter's Legacy canceled 😭😭— Claire Garza (@ClaireGarza17) June 3, 2021
Clearly, there were many who enjoyed Jupiter's Legacy. Cue the teary-eyed emojis.
I am bummed out that Netflix cancelled Jupiter's Legacy after just 1 season. There's no closure. 😒— Misha Penn 🪆 (@MeshugaApple) June 3, 2021
Numerous fans noted that the first season ended on a cliffhanger. As a result, they may not get closure.
Can’t believe they’ve cancelled Jupiter’s legacy.... y’all really out here cancelling good shows— vivalamelon (@vivalamelon) June 3, 2021
This isn't the first time that Netflix has shocked audiences by canceling a fan-favorite show. Still, the news about Jupiter's Legacy came as a surprise to the show's fans.
I enjoyed watching Jupiter’s legacy, such a shame that it’s canceled.— 🐚🍹 (@BlakArchie) June 3, 2021
In summary, fans really are surprised by the latest Jupiter's Legacy news. This fan even said that it was a "shame."