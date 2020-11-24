Johnny Depp Fans Furious Over 'Animaniacs' Jab Branding Him as a Liar

Johnny Depp fans have a new target for their outrage on the actor's behalf: The Animaniacs. The cartoon reboot premiered on Hulu this weekend, and Depp's fans were incensed to find that it contained a joke calling Depp a "liar." In the wake of Depp's dismissal from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, his fans are trying to spark a boycott of the new Animaniacs show.

The Depp joke was quick, subtle and easy to miss in one of the 13 new episodes of The Animaniacs. It was contained in a movie poster seen over Yakko's shoulder, which showed an exaggerated cartoon version of Depp scowling with a pair of scissors in his hand. The title read: "Johnny 2: Telling Lies," indicating to some fans that the show was calling Depp himself a liar. This did not sit right with them, especially since Animaniacs comes from Warner Bros., which is the studio that just asked Depp to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3.

so @WBHomeEnt thought it's so very funny to depict Johnny Depp in this manner in a musical number in their new Animaniacs show. You're VILE for letting this go live. pic.twitter.com/h5c8E1rfCf — barbi • johnny’s weed socks (@johnnycdebt) November 21, 2020

Depp resigned by choice and said that he understood the casting decision, though fans were still outraged on his behalf. Many have been looking for ways to express their outrage to Warner Bros., and since The Animaniacs leans so heavily into its association with the studio, this seemed like a good place for a boycott to some.

However, chances are that the Animaniacs Easter egg was not related to the Fantastic Beasts decision. As the Warner siblings themselves tell you in the opening episode, their reboot was written in 2018, so Depp's case was at a very different point back then. That did not stop Depp's die-hard fans from coming out in full force this week. Here is a look at what they had to say.