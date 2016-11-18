Johnny Depp Exits 'Fantastic Beasts 3,' and Harry Potter Fans Are Weighing In

Johnny Depp left the Fantastic Beasts franchise on Friday, and fans have mixed feelings. Since the news broke, fans have grappled with the information they were given, trying to read between the lines and determine whether they wanted Depp to walk away or not. Many are now rallying on social media.

Depp published an open letter on Friday, saying that he was asked to leave the Harry Potter spin-off series, but that he "respected and agreed to that request." This dismissal was apparently related to his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for reporting that he had physically abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which he lost. Depp has claimed that it was actually Heard who abused him, although his evidence was not permissible to the court. The media scrutiny and damage to his reputation apparently drove Warner Bros. to ask Depp to leave the production.

Fans were pulled in several directions by this news, all seeming to lead them to outrage. For one thing, many long-time Harry Potter fans disliked the two Fantastic Beasts movies so far, which colored their opinions of this case. Beyond that, many were split over Depp's allegations against Heard and vice-versa.

Some fans were surprised altogether to hear that there was another Fantastic Beasts movie in the works, assuming that their poor box office performance of the last movie would have squashed the whole franchise. In fact, Warner Bros. has plans for five Fantastic Beasts movies in total, all with scripts written by J.K. Rowling herself. There is nothing to suggest that the studio is scrapping these projects, even without Depp on board. Here is a look at how fans felt about all this information as of Monday.