Johnny Depp Exits 'Fantastic Beasts 3,' and Harry Potter Fans Are Weighing In
Johnny Depp left the Fantastic Beasts franchise on Friday, and fans have mixed feelings. Since the news broke, fans have grappled with the information they were given, trying to read between the lines and determine whether they wanted Depp to walk away or not. Many are now rallying on social media.
Depp published an open letter on Friday, saying that he was asked to leave the Harry Potter spin-off series, but that he "respected and agreed to that request." This dismissal was apparently related to his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for reporting that he had physically abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which he lost. Depp has claimed that it was actually Heard who abused him, although his evidence was not permissible to the court. The media scrutiny and damage to his reputation apparently drove Warner Bros. to ask Depp to leave the production.
Fans were pulled in several directions by this news, all seeming to lead them to outrage. For one thing, many long-time Harry Potter fans disliked the two Fantastic Beasts movies so far, which colored their opinions of this case. Beyond that, many were split over Depp's allegations against Heard and vice-versa.
Some fans were surprised altogether to hear that there was another Fantastic Beasts movie in the works, assuming that their poor box office performance of the last movie would have squashed the whole franchise. In fact, Warner Bros. has plans for five Fantastic Beasts movies in total, all with scripts written by J.K. Rowling herself. There is nothing to suggest that the studio is scrapping these projects, even without Depp on board. Here is a look at how fans felt about all this information as of Monday.
Full Salary
FANTASTIC NEWS!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🍾
Warner bros will have to pay Johnny Depp's full salary for Fantastic Beasts 3!!
Johnny had a pay-or-play contract, which requires that he be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast 💸💸💸💸💸 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/1jQeLRCIbQ— Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) November 9, 2020
Days after the news of Depp's dismissal broke, another story cropped up revealing that Warner Bros. would still have to pay the actor his full salary for the movie. For some of his supporters, this was a good consolation prize.prevnext
Petitions
The people: Warner Bros, Bring Johnny Depp back as Gellert Grindelwald!!! - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/lZZvRinmSW via @Change— Brian McPherson (@ThatBrianFella) November 8, 2020
Many of Depp's fans rallied together with petitions to get him back in the movie, tagging Warner Bros. and other companies involved directly. Others tried to boost the visibility of related hashtags and trending topics.prevnext
Fire Heard, Too
DCU lover here, but neither Warner or DC are getting my money, not before they make this right.— abvn (@abvn) November 9, 2020
The fact that one is dropping a proven DV victim and the other one keeping the proven abuser is beyond me.
Johnny Deep is THE victim and yet he's the one being vilified and alienated!?
Rather than wanting Depp reinstated, some fans called for Warner Bros. to fire Heard as well. Heard has a starring role in the Aquaman franchise, and is expected to appear in Aquaman 2. Although she has not been convicted of any wrongdoing, some fans believe she was the one who abused Depp, not the other way around.prevnext
Franchise
The movies are pretty awful anyway. pic.twitter.com/65T7Vzea3k— Anam Sohail (@CarpeDi3m_) November 9, 2020
With or without Depp, many fans took this time to voice their criticism of the Fantastic Beasts franchise altogether. Many Harry Potter fans disliked the first two movies, and were not excited for more -- no matter who was cast.prevnext
Recast
They're recasting Grindelwald? 😭😭
I mean I didn't like Jonny Depp in the first place but WHY https://t.co/2uM9xSWYnq— niels. (@nielsjot) November 9, 2020
Regardless of how they felt about Depp, some fans were put off by the idea of a recast in the middle of a series, feeling that it would throw the whole franchise off.prevnext
Doubts About Completion
Each new headline about the Fantastic Beasts series is like "New Development Makes It Even Crazier That We Claim To Be Finishing This Series"— Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) November 7, 2020
The news of Depp's departure revived doubt among some fans that the Fantastic Beasts franchise would be finished at all. After the mediocre box office performance of the second installment, some thought that there was no way the studios would make all five planned movies.prevnext
Off-Screen Death
Ah yes, reverse-Palpatine
"Somehow, Grindelwald died."— The Hole Picture is voting and so should you (@Hole_Picture) November 8, 2020
Finally, some fans hoped that instead of recasting the role, the series would somehow just ignore Depp's character for the remaining three movies. As unlikely as this course is, it gave some fans a chuckle on social media this weekend.prev