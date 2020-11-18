✖

Animaniacs is back with 13 new episodes this week, and star Jess Harnell thinks the show will sneak plenty of satire in where it can. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Harnell remarked on Animaniacs' unique ability to make social commentary palatable for all ages. He believes that this holds true for both the original series and the reboot, which premieres on Hulu on Friday.

Harnell told PopCulture.com that "lots of adults watch Animaniacs and love Animaniacs, 'cause it's written on both levels." That distinct brand of dual-purpose comedy is alive and well in the forthcoming reboot, and Harnell is excited to see how the generation that grew up with Animaniacs will respond to it all these years later. He believes that TV audiences are better positioned than ever to see what the show is going for.

"When Animaniacs started, it was a kids' cartoon, but it was really a Trojan Horse, you know?" he said. "Sneaking its way on the TV and then opening up the side and letting all this social satire and commentary and stuff come flooding out! And I think the network executives — had it not been a hit — would have been like, 'this isn't what you told us it was going to be!'"

Instead, the response was more like: "'We wanted this all along!' Because that's TV," Harnell said.

Harnell plays Wakko Warner on Animaniacs and has done so since 1993. In our interview, he was grateful to fans of all ages for their ongoing support of the show, and to the producers who insisted on hiring the main cast to reprise their roles — himself as Wakko, Rob Paulsen as Yakko and Tress Macneille as Dot.

"The cool thing with Animaniacs that makes it different is that it's a children's show masquerading as a satire, masquerading as a variety show, masquerading as a Broadway musical, right?" Harnell said. "So there's all these different elements, and what's really cool about it is that all this stuff that you loved about it then is still going to be there."

The original Animaniacs cartoon ran from 1993 to 1998 and pioneered the fourth wall-shattering "meta" comedy that has been a staple of the genre in the years since. Hulu announced the revival in January of 2018, made in conjunction with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation. Spielberg was one of the producers who fought for the original cast's return, and Harnell joked that he was perhaps "more involved" than other producers were expecting.

The Animaniacs revival premieres on Friday, Nov. 20, only on Hulu. The entire original series is streaming there now.