John Stamos TV Show Set to Disappear From Streaming This Week

A television series that stars John Stamos will disappear from a streaming service this week. According to Deadline, the basketball series Big Shot will be pulled from Disney+ on May 26. Big Shot is one of more than a dozen series and specials slated to leave Disney+ and Hulu as Disney is purging content from its two streaming platforms in a cost-cutting measure.

Big Shot lasted for two seasons before Disney+ canceled the show in February. Stamos played Marvyn Korn, a former college basketball coach who is forced to work at a girl's private school in San Diego, California. The series also starred Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Nell Verlaque, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Tiana Le, Tisha Eve Custodio, Cricket Wampler, and Sara Echeagaray. Big Shot premiered in April 2021 and released 20 episodes.

Last year, PopCulture.com spoke to Stamos about how he's not into sports despite playing a character that lives, breathes and sleeps basketball. "No. I'm not a sports guy," Stamos said. "And gosh, darn, I know my dad up in heaven is saying, 'I'm going to get you back because my son has a great arm for baseball.' The show, to be honest with you, one of the things that Disney and Disney Studios, they had really good ideas for the second season and one of them was a little less basketball and a little more real-life stuff off the court. We say the real action happens off the court. There was still some challenging moments with being a coach. I just have to lean into that because if I'm not a real coach and you don't believe that, then the show falls apart."

Stamos also talked about his respect for basketball. "I have a newfound respect for the sport," Stamos said. "I really took a really good look at women's basketball over the last couple years and spent some time with Lisa Leslie. It was great. She schooled me in quite a few, playing basketball. So yes, I have a newfound respect for the sport and for the coaches."

Stamos, 59 is known for his role as Uncle Jesse in the TV shows Full House and Fuller House. He also had starring roles in notable TV shows such as Jake in Progress, ER, Necessary Roughness, Grandfathered and Scream Queens.