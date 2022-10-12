'Big Shot' Stars on How They Are 'Really Proud' of Season 2 (Exclusive)

All 10 episodes of Big Shot Season 2 are now streaming on Disney+ and the new season features its share of drama. But how does the cast feel about the second season of the basketball comedy-drama? PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Cricket Wampler, Tiana Le and Tisha Custodio, and they talked about how they are happy that Season 2 of Big Shot is finally available on Disney+.

"We're really proud of it, but I think that the longer it goes, the more anticipation that builds," Wampler exclusively told PopCulture, "and so we're just ready to just let people see it." Wampler plays Samantha Fischer who deals with a serious issue in Season 2. But despite the challenges Samantha faces, she seems to keep a positive attitude and provides comic relief during tough moments.

(Photo: Disney/Christopher Willard)

"I think it's a lot of fun," Wampler added. "I think I got to give credit to the writers. They definitely know how to write well in general, but also very much write to us as actors. They definitely have spent a lot of time just kind of analyzing us to be like, You could hit this. John [Stamos]is going to bring that. Tisha's got this kind of comedy down. So I think it's really fun, but thank you very much. But it's very, very fun to play her. And she's similar to me in some ways and not in others. So I think it's just overall a fun time. I never know what's going to come out of her mouth."

Le plays Destiny who develops and bonds with Coach Marvy Korn (John Stamos) in Season 1 as they both lost their fathers. But will we see the bond grow in Season 2? "I think we definitely see that bond grow on the court," she told PopCulture. "As Destiny kind of grows her love for basketball, he kind of realizes that and he starts to utilize her on the court a lot. But I think one of the relationships that people are not going to see coming is actually a relationship that I grow with Yvette Nicole Brown. And that's been really exciting for me to even just be able to be on set and have those scenes with her and grow that relationship between Destiny and Ms. Thomas. It's kind of a weird dynamic, and she's definitely someone who puts Destiny on edge, so that's going to be really interesting to be able to show."

Custodio plays Carolyn "Mouse" Smith who develops a romantic relationship with Harper (Darcy Rose Byrnes). Custodio says she enjoys playing a character that represents the LGBTQ community. "I love it, she revealed to PopCulture. "I've had multiple DMs with people from all around the world saying that they really appreciate my character and that my character helped them come out to their parents and to their friends. And it's just like an honor to be that person that portrays who these actual people are."