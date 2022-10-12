'Big Shot' Stars Explain Why Season 2 Has More 'Drama' (Exclusive)

Season 2 of the Disney+ series Big Shot is streaming now, and fans will get to see how the Westbrook basketball team does with Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) entering his second season with the squad. Korn had the girls playing great basketball last season, but they will have their share of challenges in these 10 new episodes. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to Nell Verlaque, Sara Echeagaray and Sophia Mitri Schloss who spoke about their characters and what fans can expect from Season 2 of Big Shot.

"I feel like there's a lot more drama this season," Verlaque exclusively told PopCulture. "There's kind of something for everyone, and this show's changed a lot for the better. And it's just a ton of drama and fun, and yeah, I can't wait for people to watch." Verlaque plays Louise who is Westbrook's best player. She dealt with major family issues in Season 1, leading to her making a big decision in Season 2.

(Photo: Disney/Christopher Willard)

"She's sort of at an important time in her life, that everything is just sort of changing for her," Verlaque exclusively told PopCulture. "So she's about to graduate, and she's trying to get a scholarship to play. She moves out on her own, and then she also has her first love, and she's learning to navigate all of that. I definitely didn't anticipate that ever happening with her, so it's kind of fun to see all of these big changes happen."

One of the big changes for Louise and the team is the addition of Ava played by newcomer Sara Echeagaray. Ava is a volleyball player who has an attitude, leading her to clash with Louise constantly. Echeagaray, who is known for being a social media star, said working on Big Shot was an experience she enjoyed.

"Experiencing all of this with such an incredible cast has just been amazing. Everyone has just been so welcoming. I was nervous coming into this firsthand because they were already an established cast. And so I was nervous walking into this," Echeagaray told PopCulture. "But they've been great: they're kind of like my second family now, and I love them all. But other than that, it's just been a great experience overall."

Schloss plays Emma Korn, the daughter of Marvyn Korn. This means Schloss gets to work with Stamos frequently, and she said it's fun working with the Full House star. "It's really, really incredible," Schloss explained to PopCulture. he's so experienced, but he's also so giving in his scenes. He gives so much to his scene partner. He's always bringing something new. He's always bringing new ideas and he's always asking his scene partner, their thoughts on it too, which was really amazing for me in coming into this show, feeling nervous, feeling, just really excited. It felt really good to be trusted and I felt so trusted by him, which is just wonderful. So yeah, I feel incredibly lucky to get to work with him."