John Stamos Talks Not Being a 'Sports Guy' After Filming Two Seasons of 'Big Shot' (Exclusive)

John Stamos plays a top basketball coach in the Disney+ series Big Shot, and fans will see more of him when Season 2 drops on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Now that the 59-year-old actor has filmed two seasons of the show, has he become more of a sports fan? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Stamos was asked if he has become more comfortable with basketball after being on Big Shot.

"No. I'm not a sports guy," Stamos exclusively told PopCulture. "And gosh, darn, I know my dad up in heaven is saying, 'I'm going to get you back because my son has a great arm for baseball.' The show, to be honest with you, one of the things that Disney and Disney Studios, they had really good ideas for the second season and one of them was a little less basketball and a little more real-life stuff off the court. We say the real action happens off the court. There was still some challenging moments with being a coach. I just have to lean into that because if I'm not a real coach and you don't believe that, then the show falls apart."

Season 2 is about Coach Marvyn Korn (Stamos) leading Westbrook to become one of the top teams in California. But as Stamos alluded to, there will be some off-the-court challenges the girls will have to deal with that will make a big impact on their future. One big storyline is the addition of boys to Westbrook as an interesting incident leads to the school taking in boys from another school in the area. Also, can Westbrook succeed without its assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) who left for a rival school?

But despite not being a fan of sports, Stamos does respect the game of basketball. "I have a newfound respect for the sport," Stamos said. "I really took a really good look at women's basketball over the last couple years and spent some time with Lisa Leslie. It was great. She schooled me in quite a few, playing basketball. So yes, I have a newfound respect for the sport and for the coaches." All 10 episodes of Big Shot Season 2 will stream on Disney+ on Oct. 12.