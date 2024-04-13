John Mulaney Is Getting a Netflix Show

After numerous Netflix specials, John Mulaney is getting his own show on the streaming platform. Streaming live during the Netflix is a Joke Fest, John Mulaney Presents: Everybod's In LA is a special run of six episodes created by and starring the comedian. The comically unconventional show will feature special guests and field pieces shot, of course, in Los Angeles.

The official logline of Everybody's In LA reads, "Six live installments of a show where John Mulaney explores the city of Los Angeles during a week when every funny person is in it." The show will premiere on May 3, with additional episodes streaming nightly from May 6-10. All new episodes will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on Netflix. Whether anything else comes from the series, such as different locations, is unknown, but it could all depend on how well this one does.

Mulaney's most recent comedy special on Netflix was 2023's John Mulaney: Baby J. It marked his fifth stand-up special and third one on Netflix. While it's unclear just who could be showing up in the six-episode series, the trailer did reveal that the people featured are "equal to but not necessarily" Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and David Letterman. It certainly sounds like it's going to be an event you won't want to miss. Since it is Mulaney, you know it's going to be good no matter what.

The Netflix Is a Joke Fest is a 10-day-long event from May 2-12, bringing together the biggest names in comedy at dozens of venues across Los Angeles. The inaugural festival took place in 2022 and included Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney< Wanda Sykes, Snoop Dogg, Bill Burr, Tim Robinson, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler. For the 2024 festival, comedians in attendance include Ali Wong, Arsenio Hall, Burr, Brett Goldstein, Chelsea Handler, Chriss Redd, Rock, Conan O'Brien, Gabriel Iglesias, and many, many more.

On top of his Netflix series, Mulaney will also be doing two shows during Netflix Is A Joke Fest on May 2 at the Greek Theatre and May 4 at Hollywood Bowl. It seems like the comedian is going to be plenty busy at the beginning of next month, and for a good reason. For those who aren't able to catch him in person, be sure to watch John Mulaney: Everybody's In LA beginning May 3, with episodes streaming nightly from May 6-10 at 10 p.m. ET only on Netflix.