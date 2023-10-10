Nate Bargatze Makes Major Business Move

Comedian and actor Nate Bargatze just made a major business move. Bargatze on Tuesday, Oct. 3 launched a new family-friendly content company for audiences of all ages called The Nateland Company. Under the banner, Bargatze will produce stand-up comedy specials, showcases, sketches, scripted episodic content for film and television, podcasts, music, and more, Deadline was first to report.

Based in Bargatze's hometown of Nashville, The Nateland Company "is committed to producing high-quality content that inspires and entertains while upholding values of respect, kindness, and inclusivity," the comedian said. Bargatze added, "With a focus on laughter, heartwarming stories, and relatable characters, we aim to foster meaningful connections and provide positive experiences that families can enjoy together."

To get things rolling, the company debuted Nateland Presents: The Showcase on YouTube last week, with episodes rolling out weekly. The six-episode series, directed by Bargatze himself, spotlights a roster of up-and-coming comics, including Mandal, Donnie Sengstack, Mr. Derick, Jim Flannigan, Renard Hirsch, Alex Velluto, Mal Hall, Jen Fulwiler, Jonnie W., Justin Smith, Mary Santora, Rahn Hortman, Caleb Elliot, Luca Ferro, Matt Taylor, Mike James, Karen Mills, and Andrew Stanley. The series is hosted by Dusty Slay, Aaron Weber, and Brian Bates and taped at Nashville's Zanies Comedy Club. The series will also be available in audio form, anywhere you listen to podcasts, through The Nateland Company's partnership with Audioboom.

Bargatze's company has also already produced three full-length comedy specials, including Mike Vecchione: The Attractives, Greg Warren: The Salesman, and Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic, with Bargatze directing all three titles. According to Deadline, Bargatze has several other specials in pre-production now. The Nateland Company also produces The Nateland Podcast, a comedy podcast hosted by Bargatze, Brian Bates, Aaron Weber, and Dusty Slay, who discuss "a wide range of topics, from pop culture and current events to their personal lives and experiences."

Bargatze is a comedian and actor well-known for his Netflix comedy specials, including The Greatest Average American, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album, and The Tennessee Kid. His other specials include Comedy Central's Full Time Magic and Prime Video's Nate Bargatze: Hello World, which holds the record as Amazon's most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership. The Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster is currently busy with The Be Funny Tour.